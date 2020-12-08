Val Shapiro Joins Ankura's Turnaround & Restructuring Group as Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, today announced the appointment of Val Shapiro as Senior Managing Director. Based in New York, Ms. Shapiro brings more than 20 years of restructuring, corporate finance and accounting experience to the Turnaround & Restructuring group.

"Val brings a unique perspective from her previous roles as an investor, dealing with the same complexities as the clients she will now work with as a trusted advisor," said Philip J. Gund, Business Group Leader for Turnaround & Restructuring at Ankura. "She is a welcome addition to our Turnaround & Restructuring team as we extend our existing strength, and her experience in creditor side representation will certainly benefit our clients."

Prior to joining Ankura, Ms. Shapiro was a Senior Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and at Onex Credit Partners. In these roles, she managed leveraged loan and high yield investments across mutual fund, opportunistic, direct lending, collateralized loan obligation and managed account strategies. She has been involved with transactions in various industries including food and beverage, retail, consumer, business services, industrials, building products and insurance. Ms. Shapiro spent over nine years at Deutsche Bank, where she held leadership roles in both the Restructuring Finance and Workout and Financial Institutions groups.

"Ankura has built an incredible team and has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, attributes which were key to my decision to join the company," said Ms. Shapiro. "I look forward to collaborating with such an accomplished group of professionals to help our clients navigate the challenges of the current business environment."

Ms. Shapiro is a CFA® Charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant. She holds a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Hartford and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Colgate University.

