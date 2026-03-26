Valant Brings Purpose-Built RCM to Behavioral Health -- a Market Long Underserved by General Billing Solutions

Behavioral health-specific RCM services address unique revenue challenges, helping practices reduce denials and stabilize cash flow

SEATTLE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valant, the leading provider of behavioral health EHR software, today announced the introduction of its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services, designed to help behavioral health practices achieve predictable revenue, reduce administrative burden, and scale with confidence.

As billing complexity continues to rise, behavioral health practices face increasing claim denials, evolving payer requirements, and growing operational strain. Unlike general medical billing, behavioral health billing must account for time-based coding, highly individualized treatment plans, and payer-specific rules that vary widely across patients and services. Practices must also navigate frequent prior authorizations, stricter medical necessity requirements, payer carve-outs, and complex telehealth regulations, all of which increase variability and the risk of error. As a result, many organizations rely on stretched internal resources or generalized billing services that aren't designed for this level of complexity, leading to inconsistent cash flow, lost revenue, and stalled growth.

Valant's RCM services address these challenges by combining purpose-built technology with a dedicated team of revenue cycle experts who deeply understand the nuances of behavioral health billing. The result: cleaner claims, faster reimbursements, and full visibility into revenue performance.

"RCM in behavioral health has been underserved for years because most solutions treat it like the rest of healthcare and it's not," said Ram Krishnan, CEO of Valant. "In behavioral health, treatment is highly individualized, payer rules are inconsistent, and medical necessity requirements are more demanding, making billing deeply tied to how care is documented and delivered. Most systems weren't built for that level of nuance, which is why practices struggle with preventable denials and unpredictable revenue. Valant's RCM services are purpose-built for this reality—combining specialized technology with a team that understands the clinical and financial complexity of behavioral health to help practices reduce errors, accelerate payments, and achieve predictable revenue."

Unlike general medical billing services, Valant RCM is designed specifically for behavioral health. Valant's dedicated RCM team works within established clinical and billing workflows to ensure documentation and claims are aligned from the start, reducing preventable errors and improving claim quality.

Valant's RCM team provides hands-on support across the full revenue cycle from claim submission through follow-up and resolution, ensuring claims are not just submitted, but successfully reimbursed.

"The Valant RCM team has been incredibly responsive and easy to work with. From fast claim submission to clear communication, everything runs smoothly, and we're getting paid faster because of it," said Alison Edelman, Owner/Director of Operations, Freedom Within Psychiatry and Consulting Services.

As practices grow, billing complexity often outpaces internal capabilities. Valant's RCM services provide the structure, automation, and expertise needed to stabilize cash flow giving practices the confidence to expand without added financial risk.

This launch reflects Valant's continued investment in solutions designed specifically for behavioral health organizations helping them improve financial performance, reduce administrative strain, and focus more time on delivering care.

To learn more, visit www.valant.io.

About Valant

Valant equips behavioral health providers with the specialized EHR tools they need to deliver quality care, reduce administrative burden, and grow sustainably. Supporting outpatient practices as well as Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization (PHP) programs, Valant's integrated platform streamlines clinical workflows, AI-powered documentation, billing, RCM, and outcomes tracking—helping thousands of providers work smarter, care better, and grow faster. Learn more at www.valant.io.

SOURCE Valant