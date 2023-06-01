Valens Semiconductor to Showcase Meeting Room Videoconferencing Solutions that Enable More Productive Hybrid Workplaces at Infocomm International 2023

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will be demonstrating at Infocomm International 2023 its videoconferencing solutions that will enable the evolution of meeting spaces, boosting more inclusive and collaborative videoconferencing set ups as per the reality of today's flexible workplaces. 80 audio-video manufacturers will be exhibiting products embedding Valens Semiconductor chipsets, including over a dozen product launches.

"Today, there are tens of millions of meeting rooms that still need high-speed audio-video equipment to support the hybrid working world and drive productivity within organizations. As a result, multi-camera video conferencing applications is one of the fastest growth areas for audio-video equipment, and Valens Semiconductor is well-positioned to benefit from this growing need in the videoconferencing market," said Gabi Shriki, SVP, Head of Audio-Video at Valens Semiconductor. "We are excited to once again present technological advancements and new disruptive solutions that provide our customers the reliable and solid connectivity foundation to develop innovative products. The new solutions and products being launched at Infocomm International 2023 by our customers demonstrate their vote of confidence in our offerings."

"Our commitment to the market is further demonstrated by our upcoming professional grade USB3.2 extension chipset, the VS6320, that is expected to solve the pressing need for extending the many remote USB3.2 peripherals, required in videoconferencing, industrial and medical applications," concluded Gabi Shriki.

Valens Semiconductor provides high-performance, cost-effective, flexible connectivity solutions that address the most pressing connectivity challenges the videoconferencing industry is facing – the need to implement systems that support multiple video cameras and video streams in meeting rooms ranging from huddle rooms to small and large conference rooms, and to connect various videoconferencing setups and devices, such as dedicated room PCs or a BYOD (bring-your-own-device), regardless of the participants' locations, in-person or remote.

To be showcased by Valens Semiconductor at Infocomm International 2023:

The VS3000 allows leading UC&C (Unified Communications & Collaboration) equipment manufacturers to design their next generation conferencing solutions, providing them the possibility to support and adjust to any meeting setting. This fully integrated chip and its Dual HDBaseT Digital Interface (DHDI) Chip-to-Chip interconnect enable seamless routing and switching of multiple video and USB streams and professional grade high-performance Type-C extension, including multi-stream video over a single category cable.

Valens Semiconductor will demonstrate the future of multi-camera video solutions with the VA7000, revealed at ISE 2023 and named best-of-show 'Meeting Equity Demo' by rAVe pubs. At Infocomm 2023, it will be showcased as a complete reference design, enabling customers faster time-to-market. The VA7000 chipset family extends uncompressed native Camera Serial Interface (CSI-2), transforming videoconferencing system design, simplifying installations, and lowering total system cost.

Join Valens Semiconductor at Infocomm International 2023 (Orange County Convention Center at Orlando, Florida) at the HDBaseT Alliance Booth #3043 to learn more about the company's latest innovations for audio-video connectivity. To schedule a meeting, contact us through our website.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling high-performance connectivity for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

