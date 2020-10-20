Valentina Isakina Joins Bold Penguin's Advisory Board

"We seek and value insight from the mentorship that our advisory group brings," said Ilya Bodner, founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "Valentina brings a tremendous amount of global experience as we continue our strong pace of growth."

Isakina's previous roles include advisor for the Office of Tony Blair, strategy for Nationwide Insurance, and consulting roles at McKinsey & Company and Bain & Company focusing on private equity. Most recently she served as Managing Director, Financial Institutions for JobsOhio, leading digital transformation for the Ohio financial services sector. Her core expertise includes strategy, digital transformation, innovation, private equity, financial services/fintech, impact investing and more. Valentina holds an MBA from Cornell, a Master's in Actuarial Science, and a Bachelor's in Risk Management from Georgia State University.

"We warmly welcome Valentina to our group of advisors at Bold Penguin and appreciate her willingness to share her expertise, time and talents," said Jeff Sopp, chairman of Bold Penguin's Advisory Board. "All of Bold Penguin's supporters bring unique and valuable perspectives that help Bold Penguin fulfill its mission to empower and connect the existing small business insurance ecosystem."

Bold Penguin plans to continue its expansion in the United States small commercial market, offering technology that enables and connects the existing ecosystem of businesses, brokers, and insurance carriers. As the organization grows, so does its need for mentorship, which its advisory board has been providing since the company's founding in 2016.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.

