Valentine's Day Not So Smooth? New Creamy SNICKERS® Is Here To Help

For one day only, fans in New York City can claim their free bouquet by tweeting: @SNICKERS #SmoothItOver with the chocolate emoji, while supplies last*. The oh-so-smooth bouquets feature three flavors of new Creamy SNICKERS® in Almond Butter, Peanut Butter and Maple Almond Butter. For fans outside of NYC, or for those who engage after all the bouquets have been claimed, coupons for Creamy SNICKERS® will be delivered digitally, while supplies last**. What's not to love about that?

"#SmoothItOver brings a twist to the SNICKERS® 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign, reminding fans that they're also not smooth when they're hungry," said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS®. "We're giving consumers the opportunity to smooth over any Valentine's Day mishaps, while also celebrating the smooth texture of new Creamy SNICKERS®. Look for more fun from us as we help fans #SmoothItOver during special moments throughout the year."

New Creamy SNICKERS® replace the signature crunch in a SNICKERS® Bar with three smooth nut butter varieties including Almond Butter, Peanut Butter and Maple Almond Butter. The new Creamy SNICKERS® Bars feature everything fans love about SNICKERS® – gooey caramel and a milk chocolate coating – with the addition of freshly ground, creamy nut butters.

*Creamy SNICKERS® bouquets are available on Friday, February 15th, beginning at 9:00 AM EST, while supplies last. Recipients must be based in the New York City metro area. Bouquets may vary from image shown.

**Creamy SNICKERS® digital coupons will be available on Friday, February 15th once all SNICKERS® bouquets have been claimed. Recipients must be based in the continental United States.

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

