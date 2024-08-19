VALENTINO BEAUTY UNVEILS SPIKE VALENTINO: A NEW BUTTERY MATTE ICON IN MAKEUP TO SPIKE UP YOUR LIFE

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentino Beauty is thrilled to introduce Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color, a new matte lipstick collection available in 12 vibrant nudes and mood-boosting shades. This latest offering combines a hyper-sensorial formula with a magnetic aluminum design adorned with studs, making it a standout innovation in the world of makeup.

Spike Valentino

A VALENTINO ICON

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Valentino Garavani Studded Spike Bag, Spike Valentino represents the epitome of Valentino's luxury and style. The lipstick's gold aluminum packaging, fully embossed with Maison Valentino's signature studs, magnetically opens to reveal a sophisticated bullet. Spike Valentino embodies "edgitage," a harmonious blend of the brand's heritage with an edgy twist, offering an exclusive invitation to elevate your senses.

AN EXTRA-INNOVATIVE FORMULA

Spike Valentino's formula is a masterpiece of innovation, delivering unmatched performance in vibrant color, buttery matte texture, and all day comfortable wear. Key features include:

Extra Vibrancy : 12% pigment concentration in a translucent base for extra vibrancy in every shade. Infused with our unique Roma Light ComplexTM for matte color with a light-reflective result.

: 12% pigment concentration in a translucent base for extra vibrancy in every shade. Infused with our unique Roma Light ComplexTM for matte color with a light-reflective result. Extra Sensorial: Infused with cotton oil extract. Easy-glide and cream application with 14-hour comfort.

Infused with cotton oil extract. Easy-glide and cream application with 14-hour comfort. Extra Matte: with 25% light-diffusing gel for a neat matte effect without a dry look that helps to keep lips looking smooth and sleek.

with 25% light-diffusing gel for a neat matte effect without a dry look that helps to keep lips looking smooth and sleek. Extra Longwear color: 9-hour vibrant stay-true color and 10-hour wear thanks to a high concentration of pigments and absorbing powders for long-lasting deep color.

AN INVITATION TO CELEBRATE EVERY MOMENT

Spike Valentino is available in 12 shades, including new-generation nudes, Valentino Beauty's signature vibrant hues and your staple everyday nudes. Committed to sustainability, Valentino Beauty offers refillable and interchangeable options for select shades, providing a color for every mood to enrich life's moments.

Shade Range:

77A - Nude in Roma

100R - Stand Out in Nude

111A - Undressed Velvet

115R - 5AM Nude

Nude 123R - Spike a Pose

134R - Couture in the Streets

135A - Better Crying in a Limo

200A - Red Fiesta

302R - Pink is Punk

410A - On Top of the World

415R - Born to Be Extra

508R - It's Valentino Baby

Spike Valentino will be available on Sephora.com and valentino-beauty.us beginning August 19th and additional select retailers beginning September 6th. For further information, please contact [email protected]

About Valentino Beauty

Valentino Beauty reveals beauty as an individual expression of diversity and personality by opening up a playground of impactful colors, shades and tones for all to play with. Through three codes of Color, Cool, Couture, Valentino Beauty breaks with stereotype and tradition, to offer a new vision of beauty where each can celebrate their own individuality. For each moment a mood, for each mood, a color, Valentino Beauty imagines a lip collection as evolving objects of desire, that can be refilled to encourage more responsible beauty.

Valentino Beauty is available at Valentino boutiques, valentino-beauty.us, Sephora, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Macy's.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

