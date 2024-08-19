VALENTINO BEAUTY UNVEILS SPIKE VALENTINO: A NEW BUTTERY MATTE ICON IN MAKEUP TO SPIKE UP YOUR LIFE

Aug 19, 2024, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentino Beauty is thrilled to introduce Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color, a new matte lipstick collection available in 12 vibrant nudes and mood-boosting shades. This latest offering combines a hyper-sensorial formula with a magnetic aluminum design adorned with studs, making it a standout innovation in the world of makeup.
A VALENTINO ICON
Drawing inspiration from the iconic Valentino Garavani Studded Spike Bag, Spike Valentino represents the epitome of Valentino's luxury and style. The lipstick's gold aluminum packaging, fully embossed with Maison Valentino's signature studs, magnetically opens to reveal a sophisticated bullet. Spike Valentino embodies "edgitage," a harmonious blend of the brand's heritage with an edgy twist, offering an exclusive invitation to elevate your senses.
AN EXTRA-INNOVATIVE FORMULA
Spike Valentino's formula is a masterpiece of innovation, delivering unmatched performance in vibrant color, buttery matte texture, and all day comfortable wear. Key features include:
- Extra Vibrancy: 12% pigment concentration in a translucent base for extra vibrancy in every shade. Infused with our unique Roma Light ComplexTM for matte color with a light-reflective result.
- Extra Sensorial: Infused with cotton oil extract. Easy-glide and cream application with 14-hour comfort.
- Extra Matte: with 25% light-diffusing gel for a neat matte effect without a dry look that helps to keep lips looking smooth and sleek.
- Extra Longwear color: 9-hour vibrant stay-true color and 10-hour wear thanks to a high concentration of pigments and absorbing powders for long-lasting deep color.
AN INVITATION TO CELEBRATE EVERY MOMENT
Spike Valentino is available in 12 shades, including new-generation nudes, Valentino Beauty's signature vibrant hues and your staple everyday nudes. Committed to sustainability, Valentino Beauty offers refillable and interchangeable options for select shades, providing a color for every mood to enrich life's moments.
Shade Range:
- 77A - Nude in Roma
- 100R - Stand Out in Nude
- 111A - Undressed Velvet
- 115R - 5AM Nude
- 123R - Spike a Pose
- 134R - Couture in the Streets
- 135A - Better Crying in a Limo
- 200A - Red Fiesta
- 302R - Pink is Punk
- 410A - On Top of the World
- 415R - Born to Be Extra
- 508R - It's Valentino Baby
Spike Valentino will be available on Sephora.com and valentino-beauty.us beginning August 19th and additional select retailers beginning September 6th. For further information, please contact [email protected]
About Valentino Beauty
Valentino Beauty reveals beauty as an individual expression of diversity and personality by opening up a playground of impactful colors, shades and tones for all to play with. Through three codes of Color, Cool, Couture, Valentino Beauty breaks with stereotype and tradition, to offer a new vision of beauty where each can celebrate their own individuality. For each moment a mood, for each mood, a color, Valentino Beauty imagines a lip collection as evolving objects of desire, that can be refilled to encourage more responsible beauty.
Valentino Beauty is available at Valentino boutiques, valentino-beauty.us, Sephora, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Macy's.
Press Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Valentino Beauty
Share this article