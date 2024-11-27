Valeo and ROHM Semiconductor Co-develop Next-generation Power Electronics

- Combining Expertise to Drive High-performance Powertrains -

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --ROHM Semiconductor GmbH, a group company of ROHM Co., Ltd., a leading semiconductor/electronic component manufacturer in Japan, will provide its 2-in-1 silicon carbide (SiC) molded module, the TRCDRIVE pack (TM), to Valeo S.A., a Paris-based leading automotive technology company, for future powertrain solutions. This is their first step toward collaboration to optimize the next generation of power modules for electric motor inverters using their combined expertise in power electronics management.

Valeo is broadening access to efficient, electrified mobility across various vehicle types and markets from the smallest one (e-bikes), through the mainstream (passenger cars) to the biggest one (e-trucks). By combining Valeo's expertise in mechatronics, thermal management and software development with ROHM's power modules, Valeo drives the power electronics solution forward, contributing to the performance, efficiency, and decarbonization of automotive systems worldwide.

Both companies have been collaborating since 2022, refining power electronics to deliver higher energy efficiency, reducing heat with optimized cooling and mechatronic integration, and increasing overall reliability with SiC packaging, aiming to offer optimized cost-performance solutions.

"This partnership marks, for Valeo Power Division, a significant step forward in delivering advanced and high-efficiency power electronics," says Xavier DUPONT, Valeo Power Division CEO. "Together, we aim to set new industry standards for high-voltage inverters and accelerate the transition toward more efficient and affordable electric mobility."

"We are pleased to support Valeo, a renowned automotive supplier, with our power semiconductors. ROHM's TRCDRIVE pack (TM) provides high power density, leading to improved power efficiency. Together, we contribute to the development of highly efficient powertrains by fostering the collaboration with Valeo," says Wolfram HARNACK, President, ROHM Semiconductor GmbH.

These evolutions are all essential to supporting the growing demand for longer-range, faster charging capabilities, and for overall affordability, high-performance, and an affordable inverter for BEVs and PHEVs.

Valeo will start supplying its first series project in early 2026. Valeo and ROHM will contribute to improving efficiency and downsizing of Valeo's next generation of xEV inverters.

