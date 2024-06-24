Valeo Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Interoperability, Sustainability and Data Privacy in SDVs and its Market-leading Position

Valeo's exemplary financial performance, strategic foresight, and innovative approach drive significant value for stakeholders, positioning it as a leader in the dynamic automotive landscape.

SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Frost & Sullivan assessed the software-defined vehicle (SDV) industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Valeo with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. The company is at the forefront of the automotive industry's transformative journey toward SDVs. It leverages over three decades of experience providing cutting-edge embedded software solutions to foster safer, cleaner, and more affordable mobility solutions globally. Valeo underpins its brand equity with a rich heritage of commitment and passion spanning a century. From its beginnings in a workshop outside Paris to its status as a global technology powerhouse, the company's brand is synonymous with leading-edge solutions for intelligent mobility and sustainability.

Valeo offers innovative solutions tailored and structured around three divisions to address the evolving demands of the automotive landscape - including driving assistance systems, electrification systems, and lighting systems. Valeo anSWer represents a paradigm shift in automotive software solutions, offering an open, scalable, and modular framework encompassing three significant pillars: applications, middleware, and engineering services, including integration which rely on advanced computing platforms. With best-in-class end-user applications spanning advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), intelligent lighting, electric powertrain, and thermal management, Valeo anSWer demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that redefine the automotive landscape. By offering a holistic solution - software and harware assets - for SDVs, Valeo empowers OEMs to navigate the complexities of modern vehicle architecture and seize new opportunities in the evolving automotive landscape.

Kamalesh Mohanarangam, Research Manager, Frost & Sullivan, observed "Valeo showcases its pioneering efforts in addressing customers' unmet needs within the automotive industry with the launch of Valeo anSWer, a revolutionary transformation journey poised to redefine the future of mobility. Building upon decades of expertise and innovation, the company recognized the pressing need for a comprehensive, integrated software platform that seamlessly integrates diverse automotive functionalities."

Valeo bolsters a workforce of about 112,000 and a robust infrastructure comprising 66 R&D centers and 175 production sites with a global presence spanning 29 countries. The company enables rapid development and deployment of new features and transforms the automotive industry's timeline from years to months. Valeo's brand equity, which embodies a legacy of innovation, trust, and a customer-focused approach, drives it forward. As Valeo celebrates a century of history and looks towards the future, its innovative excellence ensures that it remains at the forefront of the SDV revolution, earning the loyalty and appreciation of customers worldwide. By embracing an agnostic and unique open-source software approach, the company ensures seamless integration with the entire software ecosystem, positioning itself as a trusted partner for OEMs and industry stakeholders.

"Valeo capitalizes on the convergence of energy, big data, and computational intelligence to redefine mobility and create unparalleled opportunities in the automotive landscape. Its impressive growth trajectory over the past three fiscal years and its top-notch collaborations highlight the company's ability to capture market opportunities effectively and deliver unparalleled value propositions to customers," added Rabin Dhakal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

