Valeo Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Cutting-edge 3D Sensors and Related Software Perception Stack to the Automotive Industry

Valeo's advanced systems promote intuitive and effective driving, facilitating autonomous vehicle (AV) adoption. The company recently launched a new flagship product, SCALA®, which offers highly differentiated 3D sensing that enable superior autonomy, resolution, distance and speed measurement, pedestrian detection, and autonomous emergency braking, among other features.

"The company manufactures SCALA®, the automotive industry's first commercial 3D LiDAR sensor for AV applications. Valeo SCALA® is a 3D mechanical scanning LiDAR sensor that offers a wide Field of View (FoV) of up to 145 degrees. Its AI-based integrated software detects, recognizes, and classifies static and dynamic objects up to a distance of 200 meters in all weather and lighting conditions," said Kamalesh Mohanarangam, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Valeo's sensor portfolio includes ultrasonic sensors, cameras, and radars, providing intelligent sensing solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous applications."

Valeo seeks to be a key player in the future of global mobility while addressing the current environmental and societal challenges. To this end, the company leverages its solid market position to work closely with automakers, new mobility players, and technology partners and meet customer demands with breakthrough solutions that improve driving-assistance systems, telematics, lighting setup, interior control software, and much more.

The company is committed to research and development and has 63 research centers working to create cutting-edge, advanced technologies at industry-standard costs. To date, Valeo's strategy of innovating forward-looking products enabled it to maintain its market leadership and the company is expected to continue leading the LiDAR industry in the long term.

"Valeo's growth strategy focuses on innovation in solutions and market expansion in high-growth countries. The company positions itself as a technology company for electric and AV applications and has solidified its market leadership by equipping one-third of global electric and AV volumes with innovative solutions," noted Mohanarangam. "With innovation as its key growth strategy, Valeo will strengthen its global market presence and extend its solution offerings in the electric and AV market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.247.8860

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan