Valeo Networks Expands its Reach into the Bay Area with Acquisition of Verus Technology Solutions

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. and SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo Networks, a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced its acquisition of Verus Technology Solutions, a prominent Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in San Rafael, CA. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

This acquisition, Valeo Networks' 10th to date, significantly expands the company's presence in the Bay Area market. Verus Technology Solutions brings renowned expertise in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and innovative IT solutions, with particular strength in the financial, AEC (architecture/engineering/construction), and legal sectors. This strategic combination enhances Valeo's service portfolio while adding valuable RPA capabilities.

Under the leadership of founder Christopher Reid, Verus Technology Solutions has established itself as a key player in the Bay Area IT services market. Reid will join Valeo Networks to oversee the integration process while ensuring continuity of service excellence for existing clients.

"Our acquisition of Verus Technology Solutions is a strategic expansion into the Bay Area," said Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks. "This move not only broadens our reach into a key market but also aligns with our vision to offer comprehensive managed IT services nationwide. We are thrilled to welcome Verus Technology Solutions into our family and look forward to the opportunities this brings."

"Becoming a part of Valeo Networks represents a significant milestone for Verus Technology Solutions," said Reid. "This partnership enhances our capabilities and allows us to offer a wider range of services to our clients. I am excited about the potential for growth and innovation that comes with joining forces with the nation's leading MSSP."

The addition of Verus's robotic process automation expertise further strengthens Valeo Networks' position as one of the largest MSSPs in the United States.

About Valeo Networks

Valeo Networks is a full-service, award-winning Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that serves State, County, Municipal markets; small-to-medium businesses (SMBs); and non-profit organizations. Firmly seated in the top 5% of revenue generating MSSPs nationwide—making it one of the largest MSSPs nationally—Valeo Networks provides solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, network infrastructure, and managed IT services. With over 26 years of industry experience, Valeo Networks is headquartered in Rockledge, FL, with additional locations nationwide. Learn more at www.valeonetworks.com.

Valeo Networks Contact:

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

[email protected]

(321) 473-7407

SOURCE Valeo Networks