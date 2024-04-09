Valeos Welcomes Dr. Stuart Sweet to Board of Directors

The former president of the U.S. organ transplant system joins Valeos in its mission to modernize the industry through data

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeos, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to improve organ transplant outcomes for patients and organ donors through data collaboration, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stuart C. Sweet, MD, PhD to its Board of Directors. Dr. Sweet is the W. McKim Marriott Professor of Pediatrics at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, and served as the 2016-2017 Board President of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), the U.S. national transplant system. Dr. Sweet spent more than two decades as the medical director of the pediatric lung transplant program at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and St. Louis Children's Hospital, focusing clinically on pediatric lung transplantation and gaining expertise in organ allocation, clinical outcomes, health policy and the role of information technology in medicine.

Dr. Stuart Sweet

"I am honored to join the exceptional team at Valeos and continue my dedication to advancing the U.S. organ transplant system," said Dr. Sweet. "The system has long needed modernization. Valeos' approach to data collaboration in organ transplantation is pioneering. As the former president of the OPTN, I'm eager for the ecosystem to embrace large de-identified longitudinal data sets to unlock research and drive quality improvement."

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Sweet to our Board of Directors. Valeos is driving innovation and transformation within the U.S. organ transplant system, and Dr. Sweet's involvement will further accelerate our efforts to save and improve more lives," said Tristan Mace, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Valeos and transplant recipient. "His institutional knowledge of the system's operational past and his longstanding pursuit for improvement will be invaluable to Valeos to meet the needs of patients and the ecosystem."

Accompanying Dr. Sweet on the Valeos Board of Directors and Advisory Committee are prominent industry experts, including Stephanie Trunzo, SVP and GM at Oracle Health; Andy Roth, Former CPO at American Express; Michael Kutcher, Organ Donation Advocate; Kamran Khaliq, Former CISO, Office of the Secretary, U.S Department of Health & Human Services; Bryan Sivak, Former CTO, U.S. Department of Health and Services; and The Honorable Tony Coelho, Former U.S Congressman and Author of the ADA.

This announcement follows an exciting year for Valeos, which saw its first appointments to its Board of Directors and Advisory Committee this past January. With the backing of leading figures in healthcare, technology and government, Valeos is committed to building the world's largest de-identified transplant data sandbox. The organization aims to drive innovation for more high-quality and equitable transplants, ultimately reducing waitlist times and improving post-transplant life expectancy and quality of life.

For more information, visit https://www.valeos.org.

About Valeos Transplant Society

Valeos Transplant Society is a patient-founded and patient-centric 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit designed to radically improve organ transplant outcomes through data collaboration.

With more than 100,000 Americans awaiting transplant, the U.S. organ transplant system is in desperate need of modernization. Valeos connects the transplant ecosystem through longitudinal data to unlock new learnings and drive innovation for greater access to more high-quality transplants, reduced waitlist times, and improved post-transplant life expectancy and quality of life.

SOURCE Valeos