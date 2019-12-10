Valerie Bonham Appointed to National Academy of Sciences' Board on Life Sciences

Ms. Bonham is a leader in legal and bioethics issues affecting research organizations, universities and others seeking to advance discovery and cures. She joined Ropes & Gray in 2019 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where she served as a senior advisor in the Office of the Director of the National Institutes of Health and as a senior attorney in the Office of the General Counsel of the HHS.

Clients have come to depend on her deep understanding of legal, ethical, social and public policy questions that touch a broad range of research and medical issues.

"The prominent nature of this board position speaks to the unique and deep knowledge Valerie brings to our clients and the broader scientific community," said health care partner Mark Barnes. "Her intellectual curiosity and exceptional understanding of the legal, ethical and practical issues our clients face makes her an asset to the broad range of scientific institutions, companies and investors she serves."

"Participation in the board enables me to engage with great minds on some of the most important and complex issues we face as a society and as advocates for progress in science and research," Ms. Bonham said. "I am honored and humbled to participate."

The Board on Life Sciences serves as the National Academy of Sciences' focal point for a wide range of technical and policy topics in the life sciences, including bioterrorism, genomics, biodiversity conservation, and key topics in basic biomedical research. It provides advice to government and the scientific community and often has major impact on science and policy. The Board also oversees important studies on the improvement of biology education, particularly at the undergraduate level, and the maintenance of a robust life sciences workforce.

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring. www.ropesgray.com

Our privacy policy can be viewed here

CONTACT:

Eric Goldman

Senior Public Relations Specialist

Ropes & Gray

eric.goldman@ropesgray.com

+1 212 596 9089

SOURCE Ropes & Gray

Related Links

http://www.ropesgray.com

