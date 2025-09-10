DEAUVILLE, France, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valerion, a leading specialist in home cinema projectors and the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision, proudly announces its role as a supporting partner of the 2025 Deauville American Film Festival. At this year's festival, Valerion will showcase its most advanced long-throw projector, the VisionMaster Max, offering film lovers a glimpse of true theater-quality visuals reimagined for home entertainment.

Reviving Classics with True Cinematic Fidelity

Valerion Partners with Deauville American Film Festival to Inspire a New Era of Home Cinema

Valerion believes that cinema is defined by sensation, not specifications. The VisionMaster Max, built with advanced RGB laser technology, delivers unprecedented black levels and color fidelity faithful to a director's vision: a level of precision ideal for bringing classic films back to life on the home screen, even when they are no longer available in theaters. This is an experience filmmakers and actors deeply value: seeing their work presented as it was truly meant to be seen.

Red Dot Design Award winner and beloved by an Emmy-winning director, the VisionMaster Max embodies a unique blend of performance and artistry. More than a projector, it is a statement of lifestyle and cultural appreciation.

Experience Valerion Inside the Festival Tent

Throughout the 51st edition of the Deauville American Film Festival, visitors can explore the VisionMaster Max at the Festival tent, open to the public during scheduled hours. This space will allow festival attendees to experience firsthand the brightness, color fidelity, and immersive depth that define Valerion's home cinema excellence.

Bringing Hollywood Standards to Everyday Life

The Deauville American Film Festival is a cultural crossroads for cinephiles, critics, and creators. By supporting the event, Valerion reinforces its mission to bring the same Hollywood-level standards of visual storytelling into home theaters around the world. VisionMaster Max transforms everyday spaces into true screening rooms, ensuring that every viewing, whether of timeless classics or modern masterpieces, feels like a premiere.

About Valerion

Valerion is a leading specialist in home cinema projectors, delivering the ultimate cinematic experience with advanced RGB laser technology and precision-engineered lens systems. Its VisionMaster long-throw projector series sets new benchmarks for home theater innovation. Valerion is the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision. For more information, please visit www.valerion.com.

CONTACT: Sindy Liu

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762337/20250902_150345.jpg