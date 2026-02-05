VALERIS PATIENT AFFORDABILITY MARKS ANOTHER INNOVATION MILESTONE BY BEING FIRST IN MARKET TO ADDRESS MEDICAL BENEFIT MAXIMIZER IMPACT

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. & MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeris, a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that continues to lead the industry through innovation, is proud to announce another industry-first achievement. The Valeris Patient Affordability team has begun disrupting medical benefit maximizer activity – an emerging development that many copay and affordability providers in the marketplace have yet to recognize.

While most patient affordability organizations understand maximizers on the pharmacy benefit side, few have encountered—or truly understand—the emergence of maximizer tactics within the medical benefit. Even fewer are equipped to identify the players involved or counter the strategies used to negatively impact patients enrolled in medical benefit plans with maximizer components.

The Valeris Patient Affordability team maintains a distinct market advantage powered by proprietary Policy Reporter™ technology, which helps identify plan administrators and the drugs they are targeting under medical benefit maximizer health plans.

"Our medical benefit copay technology allows us to identify affected patients and take various actions to disrupt maximizer plans," said Michael Harris, Vice President of Patient Support Services Strategy at Valeris. "Using these insights, our team has identified 200 brands targeted under these health plan designs. This has enabled us to proactively combat these tactics before challenges become widespread and mirror the magnitude found on pharmacy benefit maximizers. 2026 will be an innovative year for Valeris as initial actions are being taken and further enhancements are deployed to various stakeholders."

Manufacturers interested in learning how to safeguard their brands and patients are encouraged to contact the Valeris Patient Affordability team to uncover emerging payer tactics and learn how to respond before disruption occurs. Visit https://www.valeris.com/get-started.

Valeris is a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company works on behalf of life sciences companies to improve the patient experience so that patients can access and adhere to critical medications. Backed by proven industry expertise, a deep commitment to patient care, the latest technology, and exceptionally talented team members, Valeris provides data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Valeris products commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences partners and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina and Jeffersonville, Indiana. To learn more about Valeris, please visit www.valeris.com.

