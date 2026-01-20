VALERIS REPORTS STRONG PERFORMANCE AND SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES IN FISCAL YEAR 2025

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. and MORRISVILLE, N.C. , Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeris, a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner, today announced strong fiscal year 2025 results, marked by significant growth, successful integration milestones, and continued momentum as a leading US Market Access and Patient Services partner supporting biopharma companies from pre-launch through long-term commercialization.

"Valeris was built to solve one of the biggest challenges in US healthcare: helping patients access and stay on therapy in an increasingly complex system," said Rob Truckenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of Valeris. "In 2025, we proved that our integrated model works. We delivered strong financial performance, earned the trust of new partners, and demonstrated that when market access strategy, patient services, technology, and insights operate as one, patients and brands both benefit. Our ambition is clear — to be the leading US Market Access partner across the full product lifecycle. From pre-launch planning to launch execution and ongoing support, Valeris is uniquely positioned to help life sciences companies navigate complexity, scale impact, and ultimately reach more patients. As we move into 2026, we are focused on expanding our capabilities, deepening partnerships, and driving measurable outcomes for the more than 500 biopharma brands we serve."

Some of Valeris's more newsworthy items from 2025 include:

Successful Merger/Integration of Mercalis and PharmaCord and Financial Achievement

The merger of Mercalis and PharmaCord was announced on March 12. Backed by portfolio company founders and private equity firms Permira and Odyssey Investment Partners, the newly formed company was introduced to the market as Valeris on May 27. Formed in response to increasing complexity across patient access and commercialization, Valeris brings together patient support expertise, advanced technology infrastructure, and experienced commercial teams within a single integrated ecosystem.

Valeris delivered a breakout first year — surpassing its 2025 financial and new–business sales goals and proving itself as a high–performance partner from day one. Patient Support Services led the charge, fueling much of the year's success and adding over 20 new partners— a powerful signal of market trust and growing demand. Every other business line also posted strong growth, reinforcing the strength and scalability of Valeris's full offering. More organizations are choosing Valeris for their most critical needs, and this momentum sets the stage for even stronger growth in 2026 and beyond.

Key Hires Strengthen Valeris Executive Leadership Team

Valeris complemented its already impressive Executive Leadership team by adding three accomplished C-Suite Executives in 2025. In July, Jodi Dickinson was appointed Chief People Officer (CPO), and Peter Formisano accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dickinson, who possesses nearly three decades of Human Resources leadership, will be a driving force in scaling and strengthening Valeris's people-first foundation. Formisano, whose interest in AI-driven innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first solutions will accelerate Valeris's ability to build on its strengths and deliver cutting-edge solutions that elevate experiences for patients, providers, and life sciences partners. In September, Valeris named Manish Goel Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Goel, who previously worked at firms like IQVIA, Mercury Healthcare, and Oracle, is leading global technology initiatives focused on innovation and improving patient outcomes.

Innovation and Investment

As part of its forward-looking product strategy, Valeris made significant investments across its platform to support scalability, efficiency, and long-term growth. Valeris is also focused on delivering innovation to elevate patient and provider experiences through several new and in-process product initiatives like Expanded eServices and Curated ePA solutions, Digital Patient Engagement and Voice AI, Pharmacy-based Solutions, and Next Generation Co-Pay Solutions. These strategic investments and innovations will not only advance Valeris's operational capabilities but also better position Valeris to scale, adapt to evolving market dynamics, and elevate the Valeris value proposition by delivering differentiated customer-centric solutions.

Valeris Among Industry's Best in Data Security and Privacy

After a rigorous recertification process, Valeris once again achieved the coveted ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the gold standard in data security management. Valeris has held this certification since 2018.

Differentiated Service Offering Breadth





Market Access Data & Advisory Services Business Segment Achieves Historical Financial Performance

Valeris's Market Access & Advisory Services, comprised of Triangle Insights Group (Triangle) and Policy Reporter, delivered strong financial performance in 2025. Triangle, who partnered with nearly 50 clients and completed more than 150 engagements, also added more than 20 new partner relationships in 2025 and expanded work with existing partners. This success reflects continued demand for life sciences strategy and market insights within Data and Advisory Services at Valeris. Policy Reporter tallied a >20% YoY increase in annual revenue while exceeding its annual goals for both new clients and existing client renewals, ensuring strong continuity and customer trust. Policy Reporter also expanded its API capabilities, most notably for its database search feature, enabling seamless integrations across customer platforms and driving scalable growth across multiple business segments. Policy Reporter also achieved record pipeline strength, ensuring continued growth into 2016 and beyond.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Valeris enters 2026 with a clear focus on scaling growth beyond integration, expanding its leadership in US Market Access and Patient Services.

The company will continue to invest in technology innovation, advanced insight generation, and responsible AI applications to improve access, streamline execution, and personalize patient support at scale.

By further integrating data, technology, and services across the commercialization lifecycle, Valeris aims to help life sciences partners bring therapies to market more efficiently and support more patients navigating the US healthcare system.

"Integration was the starting point — growth is the mandate," added Truckenmiller. "In 2026, we're focused on scaling what works: applying technology and AI where it truly matters, expanding our market access capabilities, and helping our partners reach more patients with greater precision and impact. Our success will be measured by outcomes — for patients, brands, and the healthcare system."

About Valeris

Valeris is a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company works on behalf of life sciences companies to improve the patient experience so that patients can access and adhere to critical medications. Backed by proven industry expertise, a deep commitment to patient care, the latest technology, and exceptionally talented team members, Valeris provides data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Valeris provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina and Jeffersonville, Indiana. To learn more about Valeris, please visit www.valeris.com.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Valeris

[email protected]

SOURCE Valeris