Valet Health Predictive Marketing Analytics Company Led by Seasoned Health Care Technology Executive

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Health, one of the leading innovators in predictive marketing analytics in health care, recently announced Dave Bowen to serve in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dave brings over 25 years of successful leadership experience across various segments which span responsibilities business development, physician relations, private equity partner relations, financial growth, legislative affairs, client and company integration.

He has been at the vanguard of innovation in medical services companies in the U.S. for most of his career, establishing and leading executive management teams to unprecedented growth milestones. As Valet Health's CEO, Bowen's key priorities revolve around acceleration of the company's growth strategies and advancing Valet Health's disruptive technology of predictive marketing analytics applied to patient acquisition.

"I am blessed and honored to serve as CEO of Valet Health. Joining an organization that has such strong core values of selfless service to others, a truly cohesive leadership team, with such a unique proprietary tech platform and comprehensive digital services package, makes for an exciting time to be in health care technology," said Bowen. "As the digital landscape continues to quickly change, the forces driving new patient flow and digital channels for patient engagement are all key pieces of puzzle in helping health systems and specialty practices execute on a best-in-class digital strategy and program implementation. Valet Health has already paved the way for connecting patients to quality care through its proprietary predictive analytics platform, utilizing a sophisticated algorithmic approach to quantifying competitor and consumer digital trends by disease states and treatments. I look forward to working with our management team, employees while cultivating meaningful long-term relationships with clients to advance Valet Health's culture of innovation to connect patients with quality care provided by the clients we have the honor to serve."

"I couldn't think of a more exciting window of time for Dave to join Valet Health as CEO," said Founder & President, Matty Crescenzo. "With the consumerization of health care and increasing expectations of patients to have an end-to-end positive digital experience, Dave's strategic vision dovetails with how we see our predictive marketing analytics technology platform being a true competitive advantage for our clients seeking high ROI from digital initiatives. Dave brings a wealth of health care technology leadership experience that can help propel us to a faster speed of maximizing the exciting opportunities in front of us. To do something special and unforeseen starts with having the right people, aligned in vision and purpose, and I am so thankful and excited to have such a quality human being in Dave being here in the fold with us to take Valet Health into its next phase of transformative growth and far beyond that."

Valet Health was formed out of its affiliate, Valet , with the mission to create a predictive marketing analytics technology platform that could prove systematic growth and ROI from highly targeted patient acquisition and engagement. Instead of a siloed approach to digital, with disparate unstructured marketing data sources that make it incredibly difficult to gain insights, Valet Health has solved this problem through its platform and value-added services solution.

Valet Health harnesses its proprietary software platform to help integrated health systems and large specialty practices acquire high value patients, delivering a client average of 6:1 Return on Investment (ROI). Its analysts are able to leverage the technology to extract online competitor paid ad budgets, digital channel mix, audience targeting data, to form a customized digital growth program for each client with the objective of delivering high ROI and true competitive advantage. The Valet Health team has successfully managed over $50M in portfolio in digital investments while delivering dashboard reporting solutions for executives, showing actionable insights, proof of impact, and continuous performance improvement.

