Valet Health Shares Valet LaunchPad Product at Gener8tor OnRamp Healthcare Conference

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Valet Health , a healthcare predictive marketing company, attended the inaugural Gener8tor OnRamp Conference at Lambeau Field. CEO Dave Bowen served as a panelist and moderator discussing topics around how technology can positively impact the delivery of healthcare.

Dave Bowen, CEO, moderating panel at OnRamp Healthcare Conference Valet Health team members share LaunchPad solution at OnRamp

This was an exciting time for Valet Health to introduce their new digital product, Valet LaunchPad, to the public. LaunchPad offers physicians and clinics a systematic way to effectively gather reviews from patients and boost their online reputation across health review and local sites. Review acquisition is just one benefit of the LaunchPad product, as it gives healthcare providers an automated way to communicate with patients.

As part of the panel on Caregiver and Clinician burnout, Dave Bown stated, "Online reputation and accuracy of information regarding provider profiles is critical in ensuring that patients are able to identify the appropriate physician for the health issue they are trying to address." He went on to elaborate, "92% of patients go online prior to seeing a physician; it's critical that providers take ownership of creating a clean and accurate depiction of the care they provide and how their patient experiences are documented through online reviews."

About Valet Health: Valet Health's role in emerging healthcare technology leverages the power of predictive analytics to efficiently acquire online reviews, capture high value patients, and educate existing patients. Valet Health specializes in developing and implementing digital programs with white-glove Valet service and turnkey support.

Media Contact: Kellie Mahon, 443-974-1190

SOURCE Valet Health

Related Links

https://www.valethealth.com

