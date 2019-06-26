Valet Living Acquires Torch Fitness, Bringing Fitness Classes To Multifamily Communities Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking deal, Valet Living, the nation's leading provider of premium home-related amenity services for residential living, further enhances its commitment to wellness amenities by acquiring Torch Fitness.

Valet Living Home is powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the business. Your Valet Living residents request fitness classes, home cleans, pet visits, package deliveries and more through a single app.

"We are thrilled to continue accelerating the expansion of our fitness offerings within Valet Living Home as we continue to enhance and redefine the residential living experience in multifamily communities," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "Through Valet Living Home, we're curating a comprehensive experience that meets the modern demands of multifamily residents and setting the standard for how amenity services are delivered."

Atlanta based Torch Fitness currently provides fitness, wellness and nutritional programs to more than 200 multifamily communities in 12 states, with a heavy concentration in Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas and Texas. The combination of the two companies will give residents in these communities access to over 400 certified fitness trainers and dietitians. Torch Fitness' mission is to promote health and wellness through effective exercise and proper nutrition. Its team of 5-star rated certified fitness trainers and registered dietitians helps multifamily residents achieve their goals by modifying current activities and lifestyle, leading to results with long-term success.



"Valet Living's commitment to delivering unrivaled wellness amenities through its Valet Living Home resident amenity solution is what initially drew us to the brand," said Torch Fitness founder Ty McMath. "I specialize in the physical training component of the Torch offering, and my wife and co-owner Nicole McMath, who holds a masters degree in nutritional biochemistry, is dedicated to bringing science-based nutrition recommendations, education and individualized support to the Torch community and personal wellness programs."

Powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the multifamily business, Valet Living brings standard-setting resident amenity services to over 1.3 million apartment homes nationwide, performing more than 340 million events annually. Offering a multitude of amenity services including in-home package delivery, on-demand home cleans and pet visits, laundry pick-up and drop-off, fitness classes, doorstep waste & recycling collection and more, Valet Living makes residents' and community managers' lives easier.

Ty and Nicole McMath will be joining the Valet Living family to continue bringing exceptional fitness amenities to multifamily communities nationwide and help build the highest quality wellness offering available to the multifamily industry.



To further signify its commitment to wellness, on Thursday June 27 Valet Living will host "The Key to Staying Fit at Your Community" with celebrity fitness guru Jillian Michaels, moderated by Valet Living. Together in candid conversation, Valet Living and Jillian will share more about opportunities to incorporate fitness within apartment communities for residents, the benefit to community managers, tips for staying fit in any space and actionable takeaways.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.3 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

About Valet Living Home

Valet Living Home is powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the business. Your Valet Living residents request fitness classes, home cleans, pet visits, package deliveries and more through a single app. Amenities are performed by W2, insured and background checked associates through an on-site full-service desk completely customized for your community. The result is a resident amenity experience like no other, delivering more time for your residents to spend with family and friends and unparalleled resident satisfaction at your community!

Contact:

Nikita Bhappu

813-331-0680

nikita.bhappu@valetliving.com

SOURCE Valet Living

Related Links

http://www.ValetLiving.com

