Valet Living Presents The Future Of Fitness At The National Apartment Association Apartmentalize Conference 2019

DENVER, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the nation's leading provider of premium home-related amenity services for residential living, will demonstrate its range of amenity services for the multifamily industry, including a special spotlight on its fitness offerings with renowned leading health and wellness expert Jillian Michaels at the National Apartment Association's Apartmentalize Conference on June 26 - 28 at the Colorado Convention Center (Booth #649).

With the growing demand for premium amenity solutions for multifamily communities nationwide, Valet Living is leading the industry thanks to its proprietary mobile app, Valet Living Home, integrated by property managers nationwide to deliver best-in-class amenity services for their residents including: fitness classes, package delivery, home cleaning, pet visits, dry cleaning pick-up and wash-and-fold laundry services.

"Valet Living Home is shifting the paradigm of how residents live and thrive in their communities," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "We're thrilled that as a trusted brand that has been serving families for more than 24 years, we're continuing to evolve the multifamily industry and introduce ground-breaking amenity services that help property managers and residents create stronger communities."

On June 27, Valet Living will host "The Key to Staying Fit at Your Community" with fitness guru Jillian Michaels, to be moderated by Valet Living. Together in candid conversation, Valet Living and Jillian will share more about the opportunities to incorporate fitness within apartment communities for residents, the benefit to property managers, tips to stay fit in any space and actionable takeaways.

"Fitness needs to be a part of our everyday lives, so making it available within the comfort of a multifamily development is a perfect fit," said Michaels. "Valet Living Home is going above and beyond the standard gym amenity, bringing group fitness classes to communities that enhance the everyday lives of residents and help ease their busy schedules."

There are 25,000 apartment homes across Charlotte, NC; Dallas, TX; Phoenix, AZ; San Antonio, TX and Tampa, FL that offer Valet Living Home's amenity services, with expansion expected in 2019 to additional markets, including Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX and Orlando, FL.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million discrete events annually across 1.3 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

About Valet Living Home

Valet Living Home is powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the business. Your Valet Living residents request fitness classes, home cleans, pet visits, package deliveries and more through a single app. Amenities are performed by 100% W2, insured and background checked associates through an on-site full-service desk completely customized for your community. The result is a resident amenity experience like no other, delivering more time for your residents to spend with family and friends and unparalleled resident satisfaction at your community!

