Valet parking expanding at Ontario International Airport

The valet parking rate will be $25 per day. Valet parking is already available at Terminal 4, which serves American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

The addition of valet parking to Terminal 2 occurs as ONT continues its steady year-over-year growth, according to Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We work every day to establish new services and expand existing services that are popular with our airport customers. Demand for air travel at Ontario is jumping and, as a result, our customers expect services and amenities that increase the convenience factor of traveling through our airport."

Passenger volumes grew 10% through March of 2018, compared to the same three months last year, while freight volumes were up by more than 16%.

China Airlines began daily service between ONT and Taiwan (TPE) from Terminal 2 on March 25, the first non-stop transoceanic service in ONT's history.

China Airlines and Volaris customers who utilize valet parking at Terminal 2 will retrieve their vehicles at ONT's International Arrivals Terminal located to the west of Terminal 2.

Last year, the OIAA approved the addition of popular ride-hailing companies to the airport's ground transportation program while Omnitrans added Route 61 bus stops at ONT every 15 minutes between 4:45 a.m. and 10:45 p.m.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S. and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 66 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

News Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Senior Director of Marketing, Communications and External Affairs, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valet-parking-expanding-at-ontario-international-airport-300638983.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.flyontario.com/

