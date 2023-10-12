ValGenesis and Brevitas Announce Strategic Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Brevitas, an independent technology consulting firm, have partnered to introduce the ValGenesis product suite alongside Brevitas' immense technical expertise in life sciences across the US and Canada.

Founded in 2010, Brevitas has been at the forefront of serving global leaders in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, chemical, and food and beverage industries, leveraging over 650 years of combined industry experience.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and further digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

In this collaborative partnership, Brevitas will implement and support the ValGenesis product suite, including ValGenesis VLMS, and VLMS Express, a simplified cloud-based validation solution for organizations that need to start small, deploy quickly, and scale without issues. These products enable best-in-class digitization of the CQV and validation program work Brevitas does for clients. Brevitas will also promote and implement the entire suite of ValGenesis products including iRisk, the vanguard of next-generation risk management platforms; e-Logbook, a fully digital, web-based platform that eliminates the frustrations of paper-based logbooks; and Process Manager, a solution that guarantees regulatory compliance and product safety through scientific validation and electronic documentation in the cleaning validation lifecycle.

"We look forward to modernizing life sciences through our strategic partnership with Brevitas. Already onboard with a key win, Brevitas worked to achieve a very successful customer engagement with ValGenesis," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Leveraging our solutions and combined technical expertise in digital validation, customers will be empowered to navigate complex business challenges to drive meaningful outcomes with confidence."

"In close collaboration with ValGenesis, Brevitas is dedicated to helping our clients on their digital transformation journey. This partnership empowers our clients to enhance compliance, standardize operations, and foster innovation in manufacturing," says Anil Peer, Principal Consultant at Brevitas.

ABOUT BREVITAS

With more than 650 combined years of project management experience, Brevitas has successfully managed multi-disciplined teams and resolved complex issues for global leaders in highly regulated industries. Brevitas has industrial hands-on skills, combined with solid technical and compliance experience to meet business and regulatory requirements. For more information visit: https://www.brevitas.us//

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

