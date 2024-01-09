ValGenesis and GMP Pros Partner to Deliver Superior Validation and Compliance Solutions for the Life Sciences Industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the industry leader in digital validation, and GMP Pros, Inc., a leading engineering and technical solutions provider for the FDA regulated manufacturing industry, have partnered to introduce a suite of cutting-edge digital validation products from ValGenesis alongside GMP Pros' extensive regulatory experience executing projects in life sciences for companies across the globe.

GMP Pros offers a suite of process, execution, analytics, and governance solutions that ensure high standards in the development, manufacturing/packaging, and electronic systems implementation processes.

ValGenesis' platform, which includes its flagship validation lifecycle management system (VLMS), helps the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and GMP Pros aim to help customers solve their most complex process challenges and meet their digital compliance obligations through a suite of versatile products from ValGenesis – VLMS, iRisk, Process Manager, Process Insight, and e-Logbook – that meaningfully advance digital transformation and corporate efficiency across their organizations.

"GMP Pros is a powerhouse of collaborative problem-solvers and we are thrilled to partner with them," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Our companies place compliance at the core of our innovations, which uniquely positions us as problem-solvers and creators of the industry's most innovative, compliance-focused solutions that enable true business transformation."

"ValGenesis not only recognizes the shifting digital challenges facing the industry today but is proactively and continuously creating solutions to solve those challenges to create a better way. GMP Pros shares this passion, and we are excited to partner with ValGenesis to transform the way work gets done," says Justin Tome, VP of Business Development at GMP Pros.

ABOUT GMP PROS, INC.

GMP Pros, Inc., is a leading, boots on the ground solutions provider for FDA-regulated industries offering a range of engineering and technical services designed to help companies achieve success in their projects. The company's proprietary system is an easy button for customers in FDA-regulated industries providing self-managed engineering, project management and technical support services that help them unlock the full potential of their client initiatives. For more information, visit https://gmppros.com/ 

ABOUT VALGENESIS, INC.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/ 

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Matt Deffenbaugh, Exec. Director Solutions & Sales, GMP Pros, +1 217.621.5025, [email protected]

