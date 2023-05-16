ValGenesis and KVS Technologies Partner to Drive Digital Transformation Across Multiple Industry Processes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and KVS Technologies, a pharmaceutical process, and computer system validation (CSV) and regulatory expert, have partnered to drive digital transformation across clinical research organizations (CRO) and pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, OEM machine manufacturing, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and information technology (IT) companies.

KVS Technologies is highly proficient in computer system validation (CSV), and regulatory intelligence and compliance services, helping companies stay current and compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 regulations.

ValGenesis' platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

In this partnership, KVS Technologies will implement and manage next-generation digital risk management and process validation verification tools developed by ValGenesis. The companies are combining their extensive experience to drive digital transformation across multiple industry processes.

"We bring the best validation technologies together in this partnership to help clients go completely digital and remain compliant and competitive," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We are committed to helping them achieve successful business transformation by accomplishing all their digital validation goals."

"KVS Technologies and ValGenesis are committed to providing the best digital validation solutions for life sciences and the Indian pharmaceutical industry," says Shankar Sapavadiya, CEO at KVS Technologies. "We ensure the best solutions for CSV, data integrity and risk management, and to strengthen compliance."

ABOUT KVS TECHNOLOGIES

With over 32 years of experience in validation, instrumentation, automation, process equipment and CSV in the pharmaceutical industry, Shankar Sapavadiya and Kalpesh Kumar Vaghela founded KVS Technologies in 2006. The company has strong professional experience in computer system validation (CSV) and regulatory services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries, helping customers stay 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex11 compliant. KVS Technologies serves more than 150 life sciences, pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device, and cosmetics companies in India and across the world. For more information visit: https://kvstech.com/index.php

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

