ValGenesis and Life Science Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Form Partnership to Enhance Quality and Compliance for Life Sciences Companies Across North America, Europe, and Asia

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Life Science Consulting Pvt. Ltd., a reputed consulting and technology enabler to the life sciences industry, have partnered to provide best-in-class digital validation solutions to enhance compliance and quality across life sciences disciplines such as production, quality control and assurance, information technology, and research and development (R&D).

Logo

Life Science Consulting Pvt. Ltd. is a CONVAL Group company with extensive industry experience and success stories in deployment of eQMS and eBR, computer system validation for enterprise systems like ERP, MES, LIMS, DMS, laboratory systems (CDS, SDMS, HPLC, etc.), BMS, track and trace, infrastructure and network qualification, data integrity compliance, equipment qualification, and auditing services.

ValGenesis' platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and Life Science Consulting Pvt. Ltd. will expand technical and regulatory support to customers through a network of experts across the globe, delivering new levels of digital collaboration, data integrity, risk management, and quality and compliance across validation lifecycle processes.

"Digitizing validation is no longer an option but a critical requirement for life sciences companies making the Pharma 4.0 journey," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We are excited to partner with Life Science Consulting Pvt. Ltd. and our clients can expect best-in-class solutions that are compliant with national and international regulations and standards."

"Our partnership will enable us to support customers switching from paper-based to state-of-the-art cloud-based VLMS by blending our robust experience in agile validation methodology to meet aggressive project schedules and achieve constant compliant state," says Arjun Guha Thakurta, Director of Consulting Operations at Life Science Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

ABOUT LIFE SCIENCE CONSULTING PVT. LTD.

Life Science Consulting Pvt. Ltd. is a Conval Group Company. The Conval Group is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified full-service validation company of over 23 years, with offices in Canada, Turkey, Europe (London, Holland, Bratislava) and Pune, India.

It's worldwide staff of over 200 people have the background and experience in designing, executing, validating, and delivering "fit for use" Life Science manufacturing facilities. For more information visit: https://www.convalgroup.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

Further Information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Madan Joshi, Director - Strategic Business Development, +91-8779676988, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.