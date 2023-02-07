ValGenesis and Scignyte Partner to Deliver One-Stop Digital Transformation Solutions for Scientific Research and Development Organizations across Asia

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), and Scignyte, an innovative technology company, have partnered to deliver one-stop digital validation solutions for Scientific Research and Development Organizations across Asia.

With the acceleration in development of new drugs and vaccines, Scignyte's software applications are helping fast-track much-needed digital transformation in R&D departments, aiding scientists to sift through exponential amounts of data from multiple instrument interfaces, standalone software, and generated IP. Scignyte's areas of expertise include Computational Chemistry, Biology, Mathematical Modelling, Statistical Analysis, Data Mining, and Market Research.

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

As part of the partnership, Scignyte will implement and manage next generation digital validation tools developed by ValGenesis for R&D organizations. ValGenesis and Scignyte provide an integrated governance approach with streamlined collaboration and data integrity, further strengthening risk and compliance across R&D processes.

"This partnership allows us to serve scientific research and development organizations across Asia through next generation digital validation tools that efficiently mitigate risk and enforce compliance," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We are thrilled to partner with Scignyte to offer combined solutions to this region, pursuing our vision of empowering more R&D organizations to achieve their digital validation goals," he stated.

ABOUT SCIGNYTE

Scignyte is an innovative company in the technology space specializing in the development of software applications for scientific development and research organizations in the areas of Computational Chemistry, Biology, Mathematical Modelling, Statistical Analysis, Data Mining, and Market Research. For more information, visit https://www.scignyte.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Sandeep Jha, Scignyte, [email protected]

