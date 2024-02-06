ValGenesis Announces Amaris Consulting as Service Partner for EU and LATAM

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Amaris Consulting, an independent technology consulting business with a global footprint in more than 60 countries, have partnered to introduce the ValGenesis product suite alongside Amaris Consulting's immense expertise across the life sciences sector in the European Union (EU) and Latin America (LATAM).

Amaris Consulting provides high value-added technology services in the digital and information systems, telecommunications, life sciences and engineering fields for over 1,000 clients across the globe.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and further digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

Amaris Consulting's spectrum of services will ensure that customers get the maximum impact from ValGenesis products, including VLMS Express, a simplified cloud-based validation solution for organizations that need to start small, deploy quickly, and scale without issues; iRisk, the vanguard of next-generation risk management platforms; and Process Manager, a solution that guarantees regulatory compliance and product safety through scientific validation and electronic documentation in the cleaning validation lifecycle.

"Our partnership with Amaris Consulting has materialized as life sciences companies are looking for robust and truly risk-based digitized validation solutions," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Our partnership will ensure that customers in EU and LATAM get into production with solutions that are fully configured to meet their needs, fully validated to ensure compliance, and fully optimized to enable seamless roll-outs."

"This partnership with ValGenesis is a pivotal step for Amaris Consulting, as it allows us to integrate advanced digital validation solutions into our client-focused offerings. It underscores our commitment to guiding clients through their tech transformation journeys, specifically addressing the unique needs of the healthcare sector in the EU and LATAM," says Roman Lauzin, Director, Benelux & Nordics, at Amaris Consulting.

Amaris Consulting is an independent technology consulting business that provides companies with high value-added technology services and clear guidelines for successful transformation in the digital and information systems, telecommunications, life sciences and engineering fields. As a true business partner, Amaris Consulting explores and anticipates changes in the market in order to enable its clients to stay one step ahead. For more information visit: https://www.amaris.com/

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

