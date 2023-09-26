ValGenesis Announces Astrix as Validation Partner for North America and Europe

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Astrix, a digital transformation and specialized services company, have partnered to provide regulatory advisory and validation services alongside the ValGenesis product suite for life sciences companies across North America and Europe.

For over 25 years, Astrix has delivered dedicated information technology consulting and regulatory advisory services through specialized scientific staffing in science-based businesses around the world. The company's proven quality, compliance, and laboratory informatics services have resulted in predictive insights and accelerated product development for the customers it serves.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps any life sciences company to enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and advance digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

ValGenesis and Astrix are both innovators, with compliance forming the heart of their solutions. Combining their extensive experience to ensure that customers get the optimal validation experience from ValGenesis products, the companies will drive digital transformation programs for life sciences companies, helping them unlock their full potential and meet stringent digital compliance obligations.

"It's impossible to promise digital transformation without first establishing a clear strategy that addresses risk and compliance implications," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We are excited because both our companies place compliance at the core of our innovations, which will help us deliver clear implementation strategies and solutions for true business transformation."

"Compliance is and will continue to be one of the biggest focus areas for life science companies everywhere," said Rob Walla, SVP of Consulting Services at Astrix. "Bridging top technology and life science domain expertise is a win-win for the market and that's why we're so excited about this partnership. Together, we'll move the market forward by delivering innovative solutions to complex problems."

ABOUT ASTRIX

Astrix is the unparalleled market leader in providing innovative strategies, solutions, and world-class people to the life sciences community. With an extensive track record of proven success, our unrivaled domain expertise and commitment to excellence allow us to collaborate closely with clients to deliver transformative business, scientific, and clinical outcomes. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science industry, Astrix offers a growing array of fully integrated strategic, technical, and staffing services designed to deliver tangible value across organizations. To learn the latest about how Astrix is transforming the way science-based businesses succeed today, visit www.astrixinc.com.

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

Further Information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Rob Patterson, Chief Marketing Officer, Astrix, +1 732-661-0400

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.