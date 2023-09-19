ValGenesis Announces Scigeniq as New Service Partner for North Africa and the Middle East

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Scigeniq, a provider of advisory services and software applications, have partnered to extend the ValGenesis product suite and Scigeniq expertise across the life sciences sector in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

Scigeniq provides unique solutions that guide customers' digital modernization and transformation journeys. The company is deeply committed to helping customers gain dramatic improvements in their quality, regulatory, content, and manufacturing management processes.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and further digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

As a service partner, Scigeniq will provide a range of planning, implementation, and training services to ensure that customers get the maximum impact from ValGenesis products, such as VLMS Express, a simplified cloud-based validation solution for startups and midsized companies; iRisk, a next-generation platform for digitizing risk management; and Process Manager, a solution that guarantees regulatory compliance and product safety through scientific validation and electronic documentation in the cleaning validation lifecycle.

"ValGenesis and Scigeniq have decades of experience with some of the world's largest and best-known life sciences companies, streamlining and optimizing their manufacturing processes," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Our partnership will ensure that customers in North Africa and the Middle East get into production with solutions that are fully configured to meet their needs, fully validated to ensure compliance, and fully optimized to enable seamless rollouts."

Jawad Kamal, CEO of Scigeniq, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are excited to join forces with ValGenesis to bring innovative solutions to the dynamic life sciences landscape in MENA. Together, we will empower organizations in the region to achieve unprecedented levels of quality, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence."

ABOUT SCIGENIQ

Scigeniq is deeply committed to helping customers leverage world-class software solutions to drive dramatic improvements in quality, regulatory and content-management processes.

The company has a full suite of quality, training, document management, and regulatory solutions to automate and optimize end-to-end processes and deliver maximum impact. With decades of experience with some of the largest and best-known pharma companies in the region, Scigeniq brings best practices and a pragmatic perspective to every customer's implementation of their solutions. For more information visit: https://scigeniq.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

Further Information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Barb Mosher Zinck, Scigeniq Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.