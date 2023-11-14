ValGenesis Announces Soluciones GXP as New Service Partner for LATAM

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the industry leader in digital validation, and Soluciones GXP, a compliance and regulatory specialist firm, have partnered to introduce the ValGenesis VLMS product suite alongside Soluciones GXP's immense regulatory expertise across the life sciences sector in Latin America (LATAM).

Uruguay-based Soluciones GXP provides tailor-made solutions in GXP compliance and regulatory affairs for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, veterinary, food, cosmetics, medical devices, and healthcare industries across the LATAM region.

ValGenesis' end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance, enforce standardization, and further digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

Soluciones GXP's niche services will ensure that customers get the maximum impact from ValGenesis products. The company will implement and manage ValGenesis VLMS, the industry standard digital validation platform for life sciences worldwide, and VLMS Express, a simplified cloud-based digital validation solution for companies that need to start small, deploy quickly, and scale easily, at customer sites to further strengthen their compliance processes.

"Through this partnership, customers in the LATAM region can take full advantage of our industry standard platform in a way that corresponds with the regulations and unique cultures of this region," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We are thrilled at the potential of our partnership with Soluciones GXP and will continue to provide robust, custom-built solutions that are fully configured to meet the exacting needs of companies in this region."

"In our work as consultants, we have always strived to provide innovative, effective and sustainable solutions. ValGenesis' systems are a perfect fit for our customers and for our philosophy", says Eleonora Scoseria, Soluciones GXP's co-owner and director. We are proud that a leading supplier of paperless and streamlined validation, such as ValGenesis has chosen to partner with us."

ABOUT SOLUCIONES GXP

Soluciones GXP has been providing products and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors since February 1995.

Its mission is to provide tailor-made solutions in good practices and regulatory affairs for highly regulated industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, veterinary, food, cosmetic, medical technology, and healthcare. Soluciones GXP has been a pioneer in the area of computer systems validation and quality risk management. For more information visit: https://www.solucionesgxp.com/en/home/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

