ValGenesis Collaborates with Biocon Biologics for Digital Validation Across Multiple Sites

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), today announced that the Equipment Commissioning and Qualification (C&Q) process (validation life cycle) at Biocon Biologics has been digitized leveraging the power of ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system. Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, is an integrated 'pure play' biosimilars organization addressing patients' needs across the world, including developed markets like the U.S., Canada, EU and Australia, through its partners.

Biocon

The first milestone in the journey has been achieved by ValGenesis and the new system will significantly enhance compliance and increase efficiency in the validation process.

"We are excited at the immense possibilities for growth with Biocon Biologics. With ValGenesis VLMS, the company has a unique opportunity to examine and optimize their validation processes to maximize effectiveness and compliance. The scalable and configurable nature of ValGenesis VLMS will enable Biocon Biologics' quality leaders to monitor the validation status of their instruments, equipment, software systems, and processes remotely and in real time across multiple sites. We are pleased to help accelerate this iconic company's digital transformation journey that it had embarked on to meet new millennium opportunities," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc.

"ValGenesis is honored to work with Biocon Biologics, a highly reputed and widely recognized fully integrated 'pure play' biosimilars organization. With ValGenesis VLMS, Biocon Biologics is now empowered to enable better workforce utilization and optimize their validation processes, resulting in validation management activities becoming more seamless and efficient to better meet the demands of their stakeholders. We are excited about our journey ahead as we work together on innovative digital validation solutions of the future," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

"Quality and Process Excellence drive our operations at Biocon Biologics. The implementation of ValGenesis's digitized Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) is part of our digital transformation journey and will bring in a high degree of seamless control over our complex validation processes. It will also enable remote and continuous monitoring across multiple facilities. As a part of our commitment to continuous innovation, we are looking at a seamless integration of ValGenesis VLMS to our operations, and are glad to partner with ValGenesis," says Thibaud Du Merle, Sr. Vice President and Chief Quality Officer at Biocon Biologics.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for 100% electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

About Biocon Biologics India Limited:

Biocon Biologics India Limited (Biocon Biologics), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, is uniquely positioned as a fully integrated 'pure play' biosimilars organization in the world. Building on the four pillars of Patients, People, Partners and Business, Biocon Biologics is committed to transforming healthcare and transforming lives. Biocon Biologics is leveraging cutting-edge science, innovative tech platforms and advanced research & development capabilities to lower treatment costs while improving healthcare outcomes. It has a platform of 28 biosimilar molecules across diabetes, oncology, immunology, dermatology, ophthalmology, neurology, rheumatology and inflammatory diseases. Five molecules from Biocon Biologics' portfolio have been taken from lab to market, of which three have been commercialized in developed markets like EU, Australia, United States, Canada and Japan. It aspires to benefit 5 million patient lives with its biosimilars and attain a revenue milestone of USD 1 billion in FY22. Follow-us on Twitter: @BioconBiologics

About Biocon Limited:

Biocon Limited, publicly listed in 2004, is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as generic formulations in the US and Europe. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development. Website: www.biocon.com Follow-us on Twitter: @bioconlimited

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Seema Ahuja, Global Head of Communications & Corporate Brand, Biocon Group & Biocon Biologics, +91 99723 17792, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.