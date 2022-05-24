Valiant Recovery Opens First Recovery Center in Florida

Comprehensive Inpatient Services in an Intimate, Luxurious Setting

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Recovery, an international leader in addiction recovery, has expanded its services into Florida with the recent opening of a comprehensive inpatient treatment facility in Punta Gorda.

"The goal of Valiant Recovery is to help individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction to reclaim their lives in a comfortable and caring environment," said Royce Robert Dockrill, CEO of Valiant Recovery.

Alcoholism in Punta Gorda is a problem that goes unnoticed, but if you take a short drive through town on a friday night, you will see pubs and bars on every corner. With alcoholics wandering around town, many of whom are senior citizens, who's drinking is out of control. Our goal at Valiant Recovery is to see each client living a Healthy Happy whole life free from addictions to drugs or alcohol. Valiant Recovery Substance Abuse Treatment Programs in Punta Gorda Florida, providing highly effective treatment for Drug and Alcohol Addiction. Our small admission sizes help us to address the addiction and ensure a lasting healing. We treat the roots behind addiction, helping to ease the burden from unresolved childhood trauma. We are proud to serve the residents of Charlotte County, bringing new options for Alcoholism and Drug abuse to Charlotte Harbor.

The new residential addiction treatment center at 610 Olympia Avenue is a serene waterfront setting for up to 22 clients. Its welcoming, homey atmosphere helps to ease clients into recovery. The admission size is kept small to deliver care tailored to the needs of each individual. Clients receive at least two, one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist per week. Group sessions are limited to 11 clients.

Substance addiction is a nationwide crisis, with Florida among the states hardest hit. Over 107,000 Americans died in 2021, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This was the second record-setting year in a row, a 17% increase over the previous record in 2020.

Florida has been particularly hard hit with more than 97,000 deaths in 2020, second only to California. This represents an increase of 37% from 2019. Overall, the United States saw a 30% jump in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019.

Dockrill is proud of Valiant Recovery's impact to save lives from addiction and is glad they have been able to expand their services in Florida with this new comprehensive facility.

"We have a big drug problem in Florida, and Valiant Recovery is working hard and smart to help change that, one person at a time," he said.

Valiant Recovery Punta Gorda's approach to treatment is based on a wellness model of care that uncovers the underlying causes of addiction and provides the tools and support needed for recovery.

This approach views substance misuse as the outcome of complex interactions among biological, psychological, social, and spiritual factors. "This holistic approach to recovery allows a client to tackle every issue related to substance misuse, and gain complete healing and ultimate freedom from addiction," Dockrill said.

Valiant Recovery follows a phased approach to care. "We can provide a professional interventionist to assist you or a loved one to begin treatment if intervention is needed," Dockrill explained. "Valiant Recovery also provides safe and supportive detox with trained, caring medical staff to minimize withdrawal symptoms."

Addictions are outward responses to internal wounds. Although the addiction (external actions) must be treated, rehab focuses on what cannot be seen, the initial trauma (internal). Clients participate in a variety of therapies such as art therapy, equine therapy, physical fitness, anger management, spiritual counseling, and stress management.

Valiant Recovery also provides a full continuum of daily sessions with topics like anxiety and depression, grief and loss, anger, codependency, trauma, 12 Steps, and relapse prevention. Clients enjoy amenities like massage, on-site gym, hot tub, infrared sauna, fishing, and water activities, all steps from the beach.

Clients then transition into the Sober Living program. Sober living house offers a positive living environment and the peer support that is crucial to preventing relapse. After Care continues to provide a lifeline to clients with alumni services that include 240 minutes of phone counseling.

Valiant Recovery invites individuals struggling with addiction, or their loved ones, to take the life-changing step toward recovery by calling (877) 958-8247 anytime, day or night. You can also visit the Valiant Recovery Puna Gorda website at https://www.alcohol-addict.com and click the appropriate button at the top to get started.

Valiant Recovery has been incorporated in the state of Florida since 2012 and is licensed for detox, residential, Day/Night (PHP), IOP, and OP. Valiant Recovery's growing network of highly-effective addiction recovery centers in the United States and Canada is headquartered in Canada.

Valiant Recovery accepts most major insurance plans, including Aetna, BlueCross/BlueShield, Cigna, Humana, and United Healthcare.

