Valicor Environmental Services Acquires ECO-FIRST, Inc.

Acquisition Bolsters Valicor's Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Services in the Mid-Atlantic Region

MONROE, Ohio, Sept. 02, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valicor Environmental Services ("Valicor"), one of the largest providers of centralized waste treatment and recycling services in North America, today announced it has acquired ECO-FIRST, Inc. ("ECO-FIRST"), a provider of environmental and waste management services in West Virginia. With this acquisition, Valicor bolsters its footprint in the mid-Atlantic and broadens its offering of environmentally responsible waste and wastewater treatment services.

Founded and led by CEO Dana Tomes, ECO-FIRST has earned a strong reputation for customer service and environmental stewardship. The company specializes in comprehensive environmental services, including industrial and commercial waste collection, treatment, and recycling. ECO-FIRST has long partnered with a wide variety of industrial and municipal customers to deliver comprehensive and responsible waste management services. With the addition of ECO-FIRST, Valicor now operates 31 facilities across 15 states.

"We are pleased to welcome ECO-FIRST to our growing network of treatment and recycling facilities," said Steve Hopper, Chief Executive Officer of Valicor. "ECO-FIRST brings strong capabilities and commitment to sustainability. Together, we will continue to expand our environmentally responsible solutions and serve a growing base of customers across West Virginia and the surrounding states."

"ECO-FIRST and Valicor share the same passion for protecting the environment while delivering excellent service to our customers," said Dana Tomes, CEO of ECO-FIRST. "This partnership provides exciting opportunities for growth and strengthens our ability to serve our customers and communities with innovative waste management solutions."

"Valicor continues to build its national footprint through strategic acquisitions like ECO-FIRST," added Bill Hinton, Senior Advisor of Corporate Development at Valicor. "This acquisition enhances Valicor's position as a provider of waste management solutions."

Valicor is part of the Pritzker Private Capital family of companies. Valicor's acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring centralized wastewater treatment and solidification facilities as well as other providers of environmental services, including waste-to-energy, product destruction, and related services.

About Valicor

Valicor is the largest provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located centralized wastewater treatment facilities, the Company transports and processes a diverse set of wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. The Company's mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams and it also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification, product destruction, and oil recycling services. As an ISO 14001 certified organization, Valicor takes great pride in its environmental compliance process. For more information, visit www.valicor.com

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. PPC builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. PPC is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

About ECO-FIRST, Inc.

ECO-FIRST, Inc. is a provider of waste and wastewater management solutions, offering a full scope of environmental and safety services, including consulting, disposal, remediation, training, emergency response and other services. Founded by Dana Tomes in 1998, ECO-FIRST operates a collection and treatment facility in Huntington West Virgina, serving customers across West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, and the surrounding areas.

Contact:

Harrison Lee, Vice President of Marketing

Valicor Environmental Services

(800) 279-1134

[email protected]

SOURCE Valicor Environmental Services