Valicor Environmental Services Issues Second Annual Sustainability Report, Strengthening Its Commitment to Circularity and Responsible Growth

MONROE, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valicor Environmental Services ("Valicor"), a leading provider of Centralized Wastewater Treatment (CWT) and resource recovery solutions in North America, today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report, the company's second annual disclosure detailing progress toward its sustainability commitments.

The report underscores Valicor's disciplined approach to advancing circularity and environmental stewardship while aligning sustainability initiatives with operational excellence and long-term value creation.

"Across our network, we are driving measurable outcomes, recovering resources, minimizing waste, and continuously improving performance," said Steve Hopper, Chief Executive Officer of Valicor Environmental Services. "Our formal membership in the United Nations Global Compact represents more than alignment with global principles; it reflects our belief that sustainable practices and business success are inseparable."

The report highlights significant advancements achieved in 2024, including:

91% average recovery of usable resources by volume , supporting both environmental protection and cost efficiency for clients.

, supporting both environmental protection and cost efficiency for clients. 14.8 million pounds of soap reused and repackaged , reinforcing Valicor's leadership in circular economy practices.

, reinforcing Valicor's leadership in circular economy practices. LTIR and TRIR rates below 1.0, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safety, accountability, and operational excellence.

Paul Ramsey, Chief Human Resources Officer, noted the company's continued investment in people and communities as an essential part of its sustainability framework. "True sustainability is built on people, on cultivating safe workplaces and strengthening the social fabric of our communities," said Ramsey. "This year, we partnered with a public high school in Cincinnati to deliver personal financial education to nearly 90 students, helping equip the next generation with the skills to make sound financial decisions."

The 2025 Sustainability Report reaffirms Valicor's role as a trusted partner in industrial sustainability: advancing circular solutions, ensuring regulatory compliance, and setting new benchmarks for responsible growth.

To view the full sustainability report, visit https://www.valicor.com/2025-sustainability-report.

Valicor is part of the PPC family of companies.

About Valicor Environmental Services, LLC

Valicor is the largest provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located centralized wastewater treatment facilities, the Company transports and processes a diverse set of wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. The Company's mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams and it also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification, product destruction, and waste-to-energy services. As an ISO 14001 certified organization, Valicor takes great pride in its environmental compliance process. For more information, visit www.Valicor.com.

For additional information:

Harrison Lee

Valicor Environmental Services

800-279-1134

[email protected]

SOURCE Valicor Environmental Services