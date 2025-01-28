Valicor Environmental Services Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report, Showcasing Progress and Vision for a Sustainable Future

MONROE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valicor Environmental Services ("Valicor"), a leading provider of Centralized Wastewater Treatment (CWT) services in North America, is proud to announce the release of its inaugural sustainability report. This milestone document showcases the company's environmental and social impact by drawing from 2023 data and highlighting key achievements from 2024.

The report emphasizes Valicor's dedication to transparency and its role in driving sustainable practices within the industrial waste and water management sector.

"As a company dedicated to shaping a more sustainable world, this report serves as both a reflection of our progress and a blueprint for the future," said Steve Hopper, Chief Executive Officer of Valicor Environmental Services. "By sharing our data, achievements, and goals, we aim to inspire confidence and demonstrate that sustainability and business success go hand in hand."

Key highlights from the report include:

Water Recovery Excellence: Valicor recovered 92% of water from its oily wastewater intake while ensuring treated water meets environmental standards.





Valicor recovered 92% of water from its oily wastewater intake while ensuring treated water meets environmental standards. Advancing Circular Solution: Over 5.8 million pounds of soap was reused, reinforcing Valicor' commitment to circular economy principles.





Over 5.8 million pounds of soap was reused, reinforcing Valicor' commitment to circular economy principles. Impactful Alignment : In 2024, Valicor became a proud participant in the United Nations Global Compact, reflecting its dedication to aligning with globally recognized sustainability standards.





: In 2024, Valicor became a proud participant in the United Nations Global Compact, reflecting its dedication to aligning with globally recognized sustainability standards. Safety Culture: Achieved a record fourth consecutive year of zero LTIR in 2023 and a best-in-class TRIR of 0.32 in 2023, reflecting our commitment to trust, accountability, and keeping every team member safe.

The report highlights Valicor's efforts to balance operational excellence with environmental stewardship. By documenting its performance and initiatives, Valicor aims to inspire collaboration and encourage innovation across the industry.

To view the full sustainability report, visit www.valicor.com/2024-sustainability-report.

Valicor is part of the Pritzker Private Capital family of companies.

About Valicor Environmental Services, LLC

Valicor is the largest provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located centralized wastewater treatment facilities, the Company transports and processes a diverse set of wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. The Company's mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams and it also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification, product destruction, and waste-to-energy services. As an ISO 14001 certified organization, Valicor takes great pride in its environmental compliance process. For more information, visit www.Valicor.com.

