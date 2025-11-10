Valid Eval Co-Founder Kent Hollrah Returns as Chief Product Officer to Lead Product Innovation

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid Eval, a provider of secure SaaS platform solutions that manage complex federal acquisition processes, announced the return of company co-founder, Kent Hollrah , as Chief Product Officer (CPO). With more than twenty-five years of experience in human-centered design and product leadership, Hollrah will oversee Valid Eval's product vision and design strategy.

Hollrah's experience aligning design strategy with mission outcomes includes recent roles at Cricut and Four Winds Interactive, where he built and led teams of UX/UI designers, co-led the redesign of advanced design software for R&D applications, conducted multiple ethnographic user research studies, and cataloged usability gaps UX Debt Catalog to help stakeholders visualize and address usability challenges across products.

"Having Kent as a full-time team member has been a dream for 14 years. We founded the company together based on the idea that we had to bring the right science to group decision making, but it would all be for nothing if the resulting product was difficult to use," said Adam Rentschler, CEO of Valid Eval. "One of Kent's gifts is his ability to cut through a great deal of complexity and to find the way that's both intuitive for our users and scientifically sound."

As Chief Product Officer, Hollrah will lead Valid Eval's product and design teams in creating software capabilities that are revolutionizing the way the government sources and selects critical new technology. His leadership will focus on integrating design, engineering, and user experience to ensure Valid Eval's solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of government decision makers.

About Valid Eval

Valid Eval is an online evaluation system for organizations that make and defend tough decisions. Its secure SaaS platform works efficiently at virtually any scale to allow customers in the private and government sectors to involve a wide range of applicants, subjects, domain experts, and judges in evaluation and decision-making processes—all with an unprecedented degree of transparency, efficiency and accountability that builds trust in the process. Combining best practices from the learning sciences and systems engineering, Valid Eval delivers defensible, data-driven results and provides robust reporting tools that help measure and monitor performance and demonstrate mission alignment. Learn more at: https://valideval.com/.

