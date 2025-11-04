Valid Eval Expands Work with Defense Innovation Unit Following Strong Performance

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid Eval, a provider of secure SaaS platform solutions that manage complex federal acquisition processes, has expanded its work with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) after demonstrating strong performance supporting DIU's Project G.I. prize challenge in July, which is organized to help DoD source, test, implement and scale next-generation unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions across domains.

Under this new contract, Valid Eval will support prize competitions across DIU and will enable more effective scouting and sourcing efforts than traditional rapid-fielding techniques.

"Valid Eval's platform unlocks unprecedented automation that results in speed, fairness, and feedback during the acquisition and source selection process," said Adam Rentschler, CEO of Valid Eval. "The shift from manual process to a data-driven approach helps teams evaluate solutions based on requirements and performance, helping innovative solutions enter into the DoD sector faster."

DIU's use of Valid Eval's acquisition tools speeds the delivery of next-generation UAS technology to DoD leaders and warfighters, showcasing the power of evidence-based decision-making in source selection.

About Valid Eval

Valid Eval is an online evaluation system for organizations that make and defend tough decisions. Its secure SaaS platform works efficiently at virtually any scale to allow customers in the private and government sectors to involve a wide range of applicants, subjects, domain experts, and judges in evaluation and decision-making processes —all with an unprecedented degree of transparency, efficiency and accountability that builds trust in the process. Combining best practices from the learning sciences and systems engineering, Valid Eval delivers defensible, data-driven results and provides robust reporting tools that help measure and monitor performance and demonstrate mission alignment. Learn more at: https://valideval.com/

