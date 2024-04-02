Valid8 Financial Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Executive Hires

Company adds marketing and commercialization expertise to drive next phase of growth

BOULDER, Colo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid8 Financial , the leader in Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI), has hired two strategic executives who will play pivotal roles in the company's next phase of growth following its recent $8.5 million Series A funding round. Christina Mautz joins as executive vice president for marketing, and Brett Suchor takes on an expanded role as executive vice president for strategic partnerships.

"Christina and Brett bring invaluable experience and track records of success that will be tremendous assets as we accelerate our go-to-market strategy," said Chris McCall , CEO and co-founder of Valid8 Financial. "Their combined expertise in marketing leadership, product commercialization, financial technology and opening new markets makes them ideal leaders to help drive adoption of our VFI platform."

In addition to building and leading top-performing global B2B SaaS marketing teams at companies like Moz and Panopto, Mautz has held marketing leadership roles at large technology companies like Amazon and Yahoo. She is a strategic executive and startup advisor with over 20 years of marketing leadership experience.

As EVP of Marketing, Mautz will spearhead all aspects of Valid8's global marketing strategy and execution, overseeing demand generation, corporate marketing and partner marketing initiatives.

Suchor brings over two decades of financial technology experience to his role as Executive Vice President at Valid8. As a member of Valid8's Board of Advisors, Suchor initially joined the company in 2017. He previously held leadership roles at IHS Markit, Shareholder InSite, IPREO and Quist Valuation, where he was adept at aligning product offerings with market needs to drive growth.

In his new role, Suchor will focus on identifying and pursuing adjacent market opportunities to expand Valid8's VFI platform into new solution areas for CPAs, attorneys and government investigators. Drawing on his expertise, Suchor will leverage Valid8's core AI-powered transaction analysis capabilities to service other professionals in need of rapidly verifying financial data integrity.

About Valid8 Financial

Valid8 Financial is the global leader in Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI). The company's platform extracts accounting evidence from documents and systems to eliminate sample risk, address staffing challenges, and improve the speed and quality of rendering a professional opinion. Hundreds of firms use Valid8's software on some of the world's most complex, high-profile cases. The company holds numerous patents and was recognized in 2023 as a Top Financial Restructuring Services Provider from Financial Services Review and in 2022 as a Technology Innovation Award Winner from CPA Practice Advisors and as a Top 100 Early Stage Company by Will Reed. The company has headquarters in Boulder and Seattle. For more information, visit: www.valid8financial.com.

