Valid8 Financial Earns FedRAMP In Process Designation for GovCloud Offering

Now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection sponsorship advances Valid8's path toward full FedRAMP authorization in 2027

BOULDER, Colo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid8 Financial, a leading provider of forensic accounting software for financial crime, today announced it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP's) In Process designation under the sponsorship of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Bureau of Consumer Protection for its Valid8 Financial GovCloud service offering. Valid8 is committed to achieving full FedRAMP Authorization in 2027.

The FedRAMP In Process designation indicates Valid8 is actively working toward a FedRAMP Authorization. Achieving FedRAMP In Process showcases Valid8 Financial's organizational commitment to security, compliance, and to serving the public sector.

Valid8 is working toward achieving a FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate security impact level. All current information on Valid8's authorization status is available now on the FedRAMP Marketplace website.

Valid8 designed Valid8 Financial GovCloud to be a government-focused SaaS platform built on a FedRAMP certification that helps agencies at the federal, state, and local levels manage the complex and high-volume financial data that comes from litigation, investigations, and regulatory matters. With massive data volumes and short deadlines, Valid8 Financial GovCloud's end-to-end experience allows these agencies to keep all of their sensitive data in one secure place so they can extract, verify, analyze, and visualize it—and follow the money faster.

"Security isn't a feature we bolted on, it's the foundation of everything we build at Valid8," said Brett Suchor, CEO of Valid8 Financial. "Government agencies are under more pressure than ever to make sense of complex financial data quickly and securely. Valid8 Financial GovCloud gives them a single platform to do exactly that, with the trust and rigor the public sector demands."

Now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, Valid8 will continue to work with the FTC and the FedRAMP PMO to achieve FedRAMP Authorization.

To learn more about Valid8's vision for the government sector, visit valid8financial.com/solutions/government

About Valid8 Financial

Valid8 Financial helps forensic accountants and investigators compress months of manual evidence work into hours. The platform automates the extraction, reconciliation, and verification of data from bank statements and ERP systems, providing a defensible, evidence-first foundation for professional opinions, litigation, and regulatory review. By eliminating the bottlenecks of data preparation, Valid8 allows teams to follow the money with unmatched speed and clarity, taking on more cases without adding headcount. Hundreds of firms rely on Valid8 for the world's most complex financial investigations. The company holds numerous patents for its Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI) technology and has received multiple industry recognitions. Headquartered in Boulder, CO. Learn more at valid8financial.com.

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