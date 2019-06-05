Validic Wins "Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution" Designation in 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Validic Inform is a data connectivity platform that powers the access, standardization and integration of personal health data from the largest ecosystem of connected apps and devices, enabling improved remote care, preventive wellness and continuous monitoring programs. Validic was chosen as a winner in this year's program, which attracted more than 3,500 nominations across 15 countries.

With a growing movement toward value-based care, providers today are seeking ways to better understand a patient's lifestyle outside the four walls of the hospital. By accessing data from wearables and home health devices, care teams are able to gain insight into how lifestyle impacts health and how to best intervene to improve outcomes.

"With over 3.5 million connected users on the Validic platform and billions of data transactions monthly, Validic Inform is one of the most powerful connected healthcare solutions in the market today," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "From preventive wellness programs to remote care, Validic Inform is empowering healthcare leaders to turn data into decisions for improved patient care. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Validic team on their well-deserved 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award designation."

"We are honored to be recognized for this award," said Validic CEO Drew Schiller. "Today's healthcare organizations are recognizing the importance of understanding their population's health outside of the clinical setting. With Validic's mission to improve the quality of human life by making personal data actionable, we are well aligned with the larger industry to provide a connected health solution to improve total health."

The Validic Inform platform allows healthcare and wellness organizations to seamlessly gain authorization from users for the collection and usage of their device-generated data. The platform then delivers those data in near real-time directly into the organization's application, platform, clinical system, or data warehouse. With integrated health data from over 400 clinical and consumer sources, organizations can monitor, measure and derive valuable insights on their members' outcomes, engagement and adherence in a particular program.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more.

To learn more about how Validic Inform is offering patient-generated health data connectivity to improve remote care, preventive wellness and population health strategies, click here .

About Validic

Validic guides healthcare organizations through the technical complexities associated with accessing and operationalizing patient-generated health data. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help you improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes by delivering personal health data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into your existing systems and workflows. To find out how healthcare is innovating to create more data-driven and integrative healthcare experiences, visit validic.com or follow Validic on Twitter at @validic .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

