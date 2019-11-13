ValidiFI Proudly Announces Membership with the Financial Data Exchange

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValidiFI, a financial technology company that delivers data and payment solutions for companies in the financial services industry, has joined the Financial Data Exchange (FDX), which is setting the standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data.

ValidiFI, an innovator in data technologies, is proud to contribute to the FDX standard, offering a consolidated, minimal friction means to access data. ValidiFI looks forward to becoming a part of the development of a new standard, incorporating an additional layer of transparency into our bank aggregation services.

"We are excited to join FDX," said Jesse Berger, COO of ValidiFI. "FDX's mission to empower consumers aligns with ValidiFI's objectives to provide innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency and reduce unnecessary fees while keeping compliance and ensuring customer's data safety and privacy. Joining FDX's ecosystem will further strengthen ValidiFI's position and ability to continuously improve Financial Institution's and their customers' well-being."

FDX puts the consumer in the center of the data-sharing process. FDX is leading the financial industry in standardization, making it easier and safer for consumers and businesses to access and share their financial data with third parties. FDX is committed to improving consumer controls of financial data and technical standards that prioritize security, transparency and user experience.

"We recently celebrated FDX's one-year anniversary, announcing over five million U.S. consumers on the FDX API and a 72-member strong network spanning the entire financial ecosystem," said Don Cardinal, Managing Director of FDX. "Our members have made this success possible – we're happy to have ValidiFI on board and support us in our mission."

About ValidiFI

ValidiFI is redefining how financial service businesses measure risk and process payments. ValidiFI helps financial service provider's increase client acquisition, reduce processing fees, and facilitates successful payments, with innovative data, technologies and customized strategies. For more information, visit https://www.validifi.com/.

About FDX

Financial Data Exchange, LLC is a non-profit organization dedicated to unifying the ﬁnancial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. FDX empowers consumers through its commitment to the development, growth and industry-wide adoption of the FDX API, according to the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability and security. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, consumer advocacy groups, and other industry participants. FDX is an independent subsidiary of FS-ISAC. For more information and to join, visit www.financialdataexchange.org.

