ValidiFI selected by PDI Technologies to Streamline Pay-by-Bank Enrollments with Consumer Choice

Collaboration enables real-time bank account enrollment for consumers to pay at convenience and wholesale petroleum retailers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValidiFI, Inc., the leading provider of predictive bank account and payment intelligence, is thrilled to announce a strategic technology integration with PDI Technologies, a global leader in the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, to offer real-time bank account validation within its consumer enrollment process for the PDI Payments solutions. The integration will also include GasBuddy, a PDI company. GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers and consumers money on gas and more every day.

Selecting ValidiFI as the preferred provider for bank account validation empowers consumers to choose how they enroll their bank account – using their online banking credentials or manually entering bank account information. The collaboration increases instant consumer approvals, strengthens fraud detection, and empowers more informed risk decisions through validating bank accounts and assessing behavior.

"Our collaboration with PDI Technologies and GasBuddy marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing the customer enrollment experience within the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. This relationship showcases how our innovative solutions can significantly boost approval rates, enhance fraud detection, and streamline pay-by-bank operations, delivering security and efficiency for PDI's end users," stated John Gordon, CEO of ValidiFI.

"This integration with ValidiFI reflects our commitment to innovation in the payments space," said Todd Gulbransen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Programs and Marketing, at PDI Technologies. "When it comes to GasBuddy, we're making it easier than ever for consumers to save money on fuel purchases and more, all while giving retailers greater confidence in each transaction."

To learn more about ValidiFI's predictive bank account and payment intelligence, click here.

About ValidiFI

ValidiFI is the leading provider of predictive bank account and payment intelligence. Leveraging the Omni Platform, ValidiFI empowers organizations and financial institutions with actionable insights to help validate bank accounts, detect fraud, and assess credit risk. By analyzing the intricate connections between bank accounts, consumers, and payment performance, ValidiFI offers a more comprehensive view. ValidiFI serves as a trusted partner, unlocking the power of predictive bank account and payment intelligence through credentialled and non-credentialled solutions, enabling more confident transactions. For more information, visit validifi.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded over 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Technologies in 2021, GasBuddy's publishing and software businesses enable the world's leading fuel, convenience, QSR, and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit gasbuddy.com.

SOURCE ValidiFI