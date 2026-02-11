Validity Announces Engage, the Next-Generation AI Email Platform to Help Marketers Execute with Confidence

Powered by Validity's industry-leading data network, the platform joins other Validity product innovations to redefine the modern marketing workflow.

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Validity Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered marketing success and customer data intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of Validity Engage, the next-generation AI platform designed to help marketing teams launch engaging campaigns with confidence, speed, and impact.

Engage is built to help enterprise marketing teams move faster and make smarter decisions by preventing issues before they impact campaign performance. With Engage, marketers can see risk earlier, understand what to do next, and execute with confidence.

Engage is comprised of four specialized agents that work as part of the platform across every send.

Ignite Agent: The foundational agent that automatically flags and fixes rendering, code, and compliance risks pre-send.

Guardian Agent: Monitors subscriber experience and deliverability so senders can catch issues early.

Expression Agent: Generates on‑brand copy and variants for subject lines, body, and CTAs so more emails meet brand standards by default.

Insight Agent: Shows how senders stack up against competitors and surfaces missed revenue opportunities.

Unlike point solutions that only learn from limited internal data, Engage is trained on Validity's ever-expanding data network, which processes more than 2.5 billion data points every day—representing the majority of global commercial email traffic. This depth of learning enables AI that helps teams anticipate outcomes and brings clarity to decisions that teams once made reactively or after significant manual work.

"We have spent years building the largest and most trusted data network in marketing," said Mark Briggs , Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Validity. "Engage is how we put that intelligence to work to help marketers see what's coming, act fast, and deliver better campaigns with far less friction. The platform surfaces revenue opportunities, optimizes content, and automatically corrects issues across every email a company sends."

Engage supports real-world marketing execution, enabling teams to:

Identify and mitigate risk before campaigns are sent

Move from insight to action faster, without added complexity

Execute consistently stronger campaigns at scale

"Agentic AI is only as accurate as the data and tools behind it—and we've built an AI engine powered by the richest, most reliable dataset in email," said Matt Gore, Chief Technology Officer at Validity." With Engage, we transform our data–a level of insight unmatched in the industry—into practical, always-on assistance across the entire campaign lifecycle."

The debut of Engage, part of Validity's Q1 product release, took center stage at Litmus Live 2026, Validity's flagship conference for email marketing professionals.

Alongside the launch of Engage, Validity has announced expanded deliverability capabilities within the Litmus platform to give email marketers clearer visibility into campaign performance. For the first time, Litmus users can view aggregated inbox, spam, and tab placement data across recent campaigns, understand where individual emails landed, and quickly identify underperforming sends, all within the platform they already trust to build and test emails.

"Email marketers need clear answers about deliverability, beyond the surface-level metrics provided by ESPs," said Cynthia Price , Senior Vice President of Marketing at Validity. "By bringing inbox placement and campaign-level deliverability insights directly to marketers, Litmus is a true end-to-end email solution, built uniquely to serve enterprise customers."

To further remove friction from marketing execution, Validity introduced an unlimited pricing model across its solutions. By eliminating seat caps and usage-based restrictions, unlimited access makes best practices easier to follow and innovation easier to scale.

Engage and Litmus Deliverability both launch as Validity kicks off its 12th Litmus Live conference, where thousands of email marketers from around the world are exploring the strategies, tools, and trends shaping the future of email. The event features expert-led sessions, hands-on learning, and insights from industry leaders, including Gary Vaynerchuk , Ann Handley , and Jay Schwedelson as well as marketing leaders from top global brands.

