Vallarta Supermarkets Expands Beyond California With First-Ever Arizona Store

The Historic Expansion Will Be Celebrated With a Grand Opening Ceremony on January 14th

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallarta Supermarkets, California's beloved family-owned Latino grocer, is making history with its first-ever store outside of California, opening in Glendale in January 2026. The landmark expansion introduces Vallarta's award-winning food departments and authentic Mexican flavors to Arizona for the very first time, marking a milestone moment for both the company and the community.

Known for its authentic Mexican flavors, freshly-made foods, and community-focused culture, Vallarta Supermarkets has been a household name across California for over four decades. The Glendale opening represents a major milestone for the family-owned grocer and a significant addition to the city's retail landscape, meeting a demand for authentic Latino food and immersive shopping experiences.

"This is more than just a store opening, it's the next chapter in Vallarta's story," said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta's Director of Marketing. "We've built our reputation on authenticity, quality, and community, and we're proud to bring that to Arizona for the very first time."

In support of their new community and appreciation for the residents, Vallarta Supermarkets will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration, donating $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Glendale area and giving away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.

"I'm excited to welcome Vallarta Supermarkets to Glendale," said Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. "With their rich history on the west coast, they chose our city as the home for their very first Arizona location, and that's a big win for us. This new store will not only bring quality products and unique flavors to our community, but it will also create jobs and help boost our local economy. It's a perfect example of growth that benefits everyone."

Located at 5836 W. Camelback Rd, Glendale, AZ 85301, spanning more than 49,000 square feet, and bringing up to 200 jobs to the city, the Glendale store is designed to be an immersive experience, alive with the colors, aromas, and sounds of Latin American culinary tradition. From the moment shoppers step inside, they will be greeted by the scent of warm tortillas from the in-house Tortillería, the rich aroma of the chain's iconic Carne Asada, and the sight of hand-decorated cakes and pan dulce in the Panadería. The store will feature all of Vallarta's signature departments, highlighting:

Made-Fresh Daily Foods: From warm corn and flour tortillas crafted in-house, to hand-decorated cakes and pan dulce in the Panadería, and fresh ceviches prepared in small batches throughout the day, Vallarta's signature freshness is front and center.

Authentic Flavors at the Heart of the Store: The Carnicería, home of Vallarta's famous Original Carne Asada™, offers premium cuts of meat marinated in signature spices. Nearby, the Cremería showcases traditional cheeses like queso fresco and cotija, while the Pescadería and in-house Cevichería deliver ocean-fresh seafood, aquachiles, and more.

Grab-and-Go With a Cultural Twist: Shoppers can stop at La Cocina for hot, ready-to-eat meals inspired by Mexico and Central America, sip aguas frescas straight from traditional vitroleros at the Juice Bar, or personalize their guacamole at the made-to-order station. For a sweet finish, the Dulcería offers candies, piñatas, and celebration essentials.

Global Meets Local: Alongside staples of Latin American cuisine, Vallarta brings variety with hand-rolled sushi, fresh-pressed juices, fruit bowls topped with Tajín and chamoy, and a wide selection of organic produce sourced both locally and worldwide.

More Than Groceries: The Florería brightens every occasion with vibrant flower arrangements and potted plants, rounding out the store as a true community destination.

With the Glendale store as its first outside of California, Vallarta Supermarkets plans to continue expanding its footprint while staying true to its roots: serving communities with authentic, high-quality food and creating a gathering place for families to connect over culture and tradition.

Vallarta Supermarkets is just a few taps away! Get your favorite grocery essentials and La Cocina hot, ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door through all major delivery services, including DoorDash , Uber Eats, and Instacart. From fresh produce to delicious carnitas tacos, enjoy the best of Vallarta anytime, anywhere.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional, fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2025, Vallarta counts 63 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.

