Vallarta Supermarkets Grows in the San Gabriel Valley With Grand Opening in Azusa

Vallarta Supermarkets Opens Doors to New Azusa Store Opening December 10th

AZUSA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallarta Supermarkets, California's beloved family-owned grocery chain, celebrated for its authentic Mexican and Latin American flavors, will officially open its newest location at 273 E. Gladstone St., Azusa, CA 91702 on Wednesday, December 10th. The grand opening celebration will feature exciting community giveaways, delicious fresh food, and festive entertainment.

The first 300 customers to walk through the doors on grand opening day will receive a free reusable grocery bag filled with groceries. Vallarta Supermarkets is also giving back to the Azusa community by donating $7,500 to benefit five local schools and charitable organizations.

"Community has always been at the core of who we are," said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta's Director of Marketing. "Our Azusa store represents our continued commitment to providing quality products, exceptional service, and meaningful support to the neighborhoods we call home."

With this new location, Vallarta will bring 120 new job opportunities and a larger, 39,295 sf, modernized space. It will feature Vallarta's signature and fan-favorite departments, as well as the key highlights the brand is best known for, including:

Made-Fresh Daily Foods: From warm corn and flour tortillas crafted in-house, to hand-decorated cakes and pan dulce in the Panadería, and fresh ceviches prepared in small batches throughout the day, Vallarta's signature freshness is front and center.

Authentic Flavors at the Heart of the Store: The Carnicería, home of Vallarta's famous Original Carne Asada™, offers premium cuts of meat marinated in signature spices. Guests can also experience the Cremería, which showcases traditional cheeses like queso fresco and cotija, while the Pescadería and in-house Cevichería deliver ocean-fresh seafood, aquachiles, and more.

Grab-and-Go With a Cultural Twist: Shoppers can stop at La Cocina for hot, ready-to-eat meals inspired by Mexico and Central America, sip aguas frescas straight from traditional vitroleros at the Juice Bar, or personalize their guacamole at the made-to-order station. For a sweet finish, the Dulcería offers candies, piñatas, and celebration essentials.

Global Meets Local: Alongside staples of Latin American cuisine, Vallarta brings variety with hand-rolled sushi, fresh-pressed juices, fruit bowls topped with Tajín and chamoy, and a wide selection of organic produce sourced both locally and worldwide.

More Than Groceries: The Florería brightens every occasion with vibrant flower arrangements and potted plants, rounding out the store as a true community destination.

Located in the Edgewood Shopping Center, the Azusa store will proudly serve local families and food lovers with the vibrant flavors and welcoming atmosphere Vallarta is known for.

Vallarta Supermarkets is just a few taps away! Get your favorite grocery essentials and La Cocina hot, ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door through all major delivery services, including DoorDash , Uber Eats, and Instacart. From fresh produce to delicious carnitas tacos, enjoy the best of Vallarta anytime, anywhere.

For more information about Vallarta Supermarkets and the grand opening of its Azusa, Calif., location, visit vallartasupermarkets.com or follow @vallarta.supermarkets on Instagram.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional, fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2025, Vallarta counts 63 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Fresno counties), and more than 9,000 team members.

For media inquiries, please contact:

BLND PR

[email protected]

