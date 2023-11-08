Valley National Bank Partners with FusionIQ to Empower Customers with Digital Wealth Management Solutions

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Valley Bank based in New Jersey, with more than 200 branches across six states.

Founded in 1927 and dedicated to providing people and businesses with the power to succeed, Valley Bank is a forward-thinking financial institution which continues to execute on a strategic digital transformation. The implementation of the FusionIQ One Digital Advice module represents the natural evolution of these efforts. The Digital Advice platform, a white-label solution that enables Valley to further enhance its brand, offers a 100% digital wealth management experience for customers on both the web and mobile. It can also seamlessly integrate with Valley's customer care team, ensuring that the bank can better serve its mass affluent customer base.

"We are excited to partner with Valley on their digital banking journey," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer at FusionIQ. "Our collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to empower Valley's customers with new opportunities for investment, enabling Valley customers to achieve their most important financial goals. FusionIQ's Digital Advice platform aligns perfectly with Valley's efforts to provide exceptional wealth management services while benefiting from a trusted and proven platform."

Valley's partnership with FusionIQ and the Digital Advice platform is designed to further enhance the company's digital wealth experience. FusionIQ's advanced data analytics will strengthen Valley's ability to identify customers with a predisposition to wealth management while delivering tailored solutions to help their customers meet their financial goals.

Joel Vanovitch, Chief Operating Officer of Valley Financial Management at Valley Bank said, "As one of the leading banks in the country, Valley prioritizes premier customer service while striving to provide innovative financial solutions. We're excited to partner with FusionIQ to enhance our wealth management experience and offer our customers more investment options through their cloud-native solution. This partnership is a meaningful step towards driving new customer growth while delivering greater convenience and innovative products that our customers have come to expect from Valley."

The partnership with FusionIQ offers Valley Bank a strategic advantage, with several key benefits. FusionIQ's Digital Advice platform seamlessly integrates with Valley's existing systems and infrastructure, minimizing disruptions and the need for expensive modifications. As a cloud-native platform, FusionIQ One provides scalability to accommodate growing customer volumes, and ensuring efficient utilization of resources. Leveraging cloud technology eliminates the need for costly on-premises infrastructure, providing flexibility, scalability, and advanced cybersecurity with FusionIQ's SOC 2 Compliance.

Peter Brittain, Head of Business Development at FusionIQ, concluded, "This partnership between Valley and FusionIQ underscores a shared commitment to innovation and customer service. As a component of Valley's strategic digital transformation, the Digital Advice Module will help Valley deliver exceptional wealth management services to customers while building brand loyalty and trust with new and existing customers in the marketplace. We look forward to being part of Valley's journey of exceptional service in the years ahead."

About Valley National Bank

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with nearly $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy-to-implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white-label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

