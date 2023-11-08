Valley National Bank Partners with FusionIQ to Empower Customers with Digital Wealth Management Solutions

News provided by

FusionIQ

08 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Valley Bank based in New Jersey, with more than 200 branches across six states.

Founded in 1927 and dedicated to providing people and businesses with the power to succeed, Valley Bank is a forward-thinking financial institution which continues to execute on a strategic digital transformation. The implementation of the FusionIQ One Digital Advice module represents the natural evolution of these efforts. The Digital Advice platform, a white-label solution that enables Valley to further enhance its brand, offers a 100% digital wealth management experience for customers on both the web and mobile. It can also seamlessly integrate with Valley's customer care team, ensuring that the bank can better serve its mass affluent customer base.

"We are excited to partner with Valley on their digital banking journey," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer at FusionIQ. "Our collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to empower Valley's customers with new opportunities for investment, enabling Valley customers to achieve their most important financial goals. FusionIQ's Digital Advice platform aligns perfectly with Valley's efforts to provide exceptional wealth management services while benefiting from a trusted and proven platform."

Valley's partnership with FusionIQ and the Digital Advice platform is designed to further enhance the company's digital wealth experience. FusionIQ's advanced data analytics will strengthen Valley's ability to identify customers with a predisposition to wealth management while delivering tailored solutions to help their customers meet their financial goals.

Joel Vanovitch, Chief Operating Officer of Valley Financial Management at Valley Bank said, "As one of the leading banks in the country, Valley prioritizes premier customer service while striving to provide innovative financial solutions. We're excited to partner with FusionIQ to enhance our wealth management experience and offer our customers more investment options through their cloud-native solution. This partnership is a meaningful step towards driving new customer growth while delivering greater convenience and innovative products that our customers have come to expect from Valley."

The partnership with FusionIQ offers Valley Bank a strategic advantage, with several key benefits. FusionIQ's Digital Advice platform seamlessly integrates with Valley's existing systems and infrastructure, minimizing disruptions and the need for expensive modifications. As a cloud-native platform, FusionIQ One provides scalability to accommodate growing customer volumes, and ensuring efficient utilization of resources. Leveraging cloud technology eliminates the need for costly on-premises infrastructure, providing flexibility, scalability, and advanced cybersecurity with FusionIQ's SOC 2 Compliance.

Peter Brittain, Head of Business Development at FusionIQ, concluded, "This partnership between Valley and FusionIQ underscores a shared commitment to innovation and customer service. As a component of Valley's strategic digital transformation, the Digital Advice Module will help Valley deliver exceptional wealth management services to customers while building brand loyalty and trust with new and existing customers in the marketplace. We look forward to being part of Valley's journey of exceptional service in the years ahead."

About Valley National Bank

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with nearly $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy-to-implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white-label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

Elizabeth Shim / Donald Cutler
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4861 or 424 317 4864
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE FusionIQ

Also from this source

FusionIQ Attains Coveted SOC 2 Compliance, Bolstering Leadership in Wealthtech Platform Cybersecurity

FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and...

FusionIQ Expands into Canada With All-In-One Platform for Digital Wealth Management

FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.