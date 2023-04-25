Valley Telecommunications Leverages Ribbon's IP Wave Solutions to Deliver High-Speed Broadband to its Customers

Optimized, automated, and open solutions deliver exponentially greater network bandwidth, resolving bandwidth exhaustion issues

PLANO, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Valley Telecommunications, a South Dakota provider of telephone, Internet and television services, has selected Ribbon to upgrade its network and provide a tenfold increase in bandwidth for local residents and businesses.

"Valley Telecommunications is dedicated to providing the best possible experience to our customers," said Jeff Symens, CEO and General Manager, Valley Telecommunications. "Partnering with Ribbon means we have the most comprehensive IP optical networking technology on the market and can offer highly reliable communications services at a fair price."

The network upgrade includes Ribbon's Apollo Optical Transport and Neptune IP Routing managed by Muse Domain Orchestration. The comprehensive solution enables Valley Telecommunications to better support broadband aggregation, offer differentiated services for small and mid-sized businesses, deliver greater bandwidth and security, and seamlessly support mobile backhaul needs.

"Ribbon and Valley Telecommunications have enjoyed a long-standing partnership for many years," said Elizabeth Page, Ribbon's Senior Sales Director, Rural Markets. "We are delighted to continue working with them to serve South Dakota with the advanced technologies that help remote students, workers and telehealth facilities with better bandwidth and network security."

About Valley Telecommunications

Since 1956, Valley Telecommunications has been South Dakota's reliable, local provider. Its mission is to provide the best communication services at a fair price, employ modern technology and up-to-date services and offer people choices to be successful and enhance their quality of life.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

