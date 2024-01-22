Valley View Casino and Hotel Doubles Down on Infor to Deliver a Seamless Guest Experience

Long time hospitality customer continues 20-year partnership with Infor to modernize operations on the gaming floor

NEW YORK , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced Valley View Casino & Hotel, Southern California's premier gaming destination and a loyal customer of over two decades, is implementing Infor's hospitality Point of Sale (POS), Hospitality Management System (HMS) and Table Reservation Management. With the automation of reward redemption, Valley View aims to elevate the overall customer experience, providing streamlined processes that cater to the unique needs of the gaming sector.

"Valley View's adoption of Infor's POS and HMS marks a milestone for us, as it represents the inaugural implementation of Infor POS on the gaming floor. This strategic move, driven by exceptional support and the pursuit of operational excellence, showcases the trust Valley View places in Infor," said Joe Vargas, SVP & general manager, Infor Hospitality. "The decision not only addresses their current challenges but also positions Valley View at the forefront of innovation and success in the hospitality industry."

For hospitality brands to succeed, their technology must evolve to meet changing guest expectations. Infor POS offers new positive functionality over the previous solution, with player and guest focused benefits to unlock new possibilities.

"We are delighted to be the first casino in the country to implement Infor's Point of Sale System. Our 20-year partnership with Infor has been a win/win scenario for both companies since its inception in 2004 and we are confident that will continue with their new advanced technology into POS, another integral part of our business," said Bruce Howard, General Manager of Valley View Casino & Hotel.

Efficient Table Management

The new solution offers more efficient table management with simplified check splitting, a merge function to seamlessly combine people from different tables, and a repeat button for quick reordering at the same table.

Enhanced Menu Management

With enhanced menu management, it is now possible to create items for multiple revenue centers, eliminating the need for multiple items. This streamlined approach includes easy item inactivation and touchscreen deactivation.

Integrated Room Charge Information

To reduce social contact for guests, the solution offers seamless integration with Hotel Management System (HMS) for checked-out status, packages, stay dates, and room details. It can also charge to checked-out rooms without front desk assistance. The user-friendly interface provides better readability, and detailed HMS information on the POS folio for check-ins.

"Our decision to continue to partner with Infor in bringing their renowned hospitality POS and HMS into the gaming industry underscores our commitment to innovation," said Todd Jackson, Vice President of Gaming Operations and Information Technology at Valley View Casino and Hotel. "Infor's track record in the hospitality sector speaks volumes, and this groundbreaking move signifies our dedication to providing an unparalleled customer experience."

Learn more about Infor Hospitality: https://www.infor.com/industries/hospitality

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

About Valley View Casino & Hotel

Valley View Casino & Hotel, Southern California's premier gaming destination, combines the thrill of all your favorite slots and table games with beautifully appointed hotel rooms, eight outstanding full-service and quick-serve restaurants, six bars and lounges and unparalleled guest service.

The casino features over 2,000 of the newest, most exciting slot machines and thrilling table games including Blackjack, Roulette, Pai Gow Poker and more. As a welcoming gesture, all new members receive over $100 in free instant offers at the most rewarding Players Club in San Diego, no strings attached. Membership is always free.

Exceptional dining options at Valley View Casino & Hotel include the iconic Maine Lobster Buffet; the award-winning Black&Blue Steakhouse and Lounge featuring a spectacular 3,300-gallon saltwater aquarium for guests to admire; The Café, offering classic breakfast and lunch favorites, Asian specialties, homemade desserts and more; Patties & Pints, with delicious American fare and a local craft beer bar; Sweets, a pastry, coffee and sandwich shop; Stix, an Asian noodle bar; Snax, a 24-hour snack bar; and, Corner Market, a grab-and-go spot with various fan favorites.

The boutique hotel features 12 Luxury Suites (1,050 sq. ft.) and 96 Deluxe Rooms (520 sq. ft.) all with breathtaking views of the Palomar Mountain Range, along with free internet, free valet service and a complimentary VIP breakfast. For more information about Valley View Casino & Hotel, please visit ValleyViewCasino.com or call 760-291-5500.

