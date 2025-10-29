Valmet enhances Sofidel America's ultra-premium tissue production with new Advantage ThruAir line

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofidel America will invest in a state-of-the-art Valmet tissue line to meet the growing demand of ultra-premium tissue products in the North American market. The new Advantage ThruAir tissue line will enable Sofidel America to significantly expand its production capacity of ultra-premium products for North American consumers.

Valmet's full scope of supply includes a complete tissue production line, an automation package and flow control and Industrial Internet solutions.

The collaboration between the companies spans more than three decades. Currently, Sofidel operates 20 tissue lines. The latest collaboration project, an Advantage DCT line, started up at Sofidel's Circleville, Ohio, USA mill in September 2025.

"With this new, significant investment, we are putting down even stronger roots in the United States, improving our ability to meet customer demand and further enhancing our capacity to supply first-quality products through TAD technology. The Advantage ThruAir technology is a benchmark in the industry for efficient production of the excellent tissue quality which will support our growth in United States. The successful start-up of the new line in Circleville in September was a testament to trust and mutual respect that characterized the teamwork throughout the project. We expect the same success in the new project," says Luigi Lazzareschi, CEO, Sofidel.

"This is a milestone for our tissue business and the largest full-scope tissue delivery for Valmet to date. Our long-lasting partnership with Sofidel is built on shared values of innovation, expertise and teamwork. The new production line will feature the latest advancements in production efficiency, capacity and environmental performance supporting their long-term goals. We are proud to be trusted with yet another project, working together for common success," says Jon Jested-Rask, Executive Vice President, Tissue Business Area at Valmet.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter of 2025. The start-up of the new tissue line is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue paper production line will have a width of 5.6 meters and an annual production capacity of 75,000 tons. The production line is optimized to save fibers and deliver excellent paper properties.

Valmet's scope of supply comprises a complete tissue production line with extended scope including Mill Engineering, Stock preparation equipment and an Advantage ThruAir 200 tissue machine. The delivery also includes an automation package consisting of a Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) with built-in machine condition monitoring, Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) and Web Monitoring System (WMS). Valmet's flow control and Industrial Internet solutions and Valmet Performance Center services, quality prediction and centerline applications are also part of the delivery.

Valmet Advantage ThruAir tissue machine.

About Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and domestic use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries with more than 9,500 employees, consolidated net sales in 2024 of 3,225 billion euros and an annual production capacity of almost 2 million tonnes.

Sofidel America operates 14 production sites across 11 US states – Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Illinois, Mississippi, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, and North Carolina – and has a corporate office in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jon Jested-Rask, Executive Vice President, Tissue Business Area, Valmet, tel. +4524647163

Anders Björn, Vice President, Tissue Capital Sales, Valmet, tel. +46705171338

Valmet is a global technology leader, serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

