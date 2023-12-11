Valmet has been included in the DJSI World and Europe indices for the tenth consecutive year

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the tenth consecutive year. The company was listed both in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices. 

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index evaluates companies' ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance and the capability to continuously improve. Valmet scored high especially in innovation management as well as resource efficiency, circularity, emissions and water reporting.

"We have consistently worked on all fronts of our Sustainability360º Agenda, which has been the backbone for the company's sustainability work for the past decade. Since 2021, we have put even more emphasis on climate actions as we launched our climate program - Forward to a carbon neutral future - with ambitious emission reduction targets across our entire value chain by 2030. Already today, we have achieved one of the program's targets meaning that we can enable fully carbon neutral production for all our pulp and paper industry customers. This milestone again clearly shows our employees' commitment to continuous innovation and improvement. I want to thank all Valmeteers for their persistent work in making our operations more sustainable and for moving the entire industry forward," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, communications, sustainability and corporate relations at Valmet.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI is a sustainability index family, which includes the global sustainability leaders across industries. The company inclusion is based on a best-in-class approach, which means that the indices only include the top-ranked companies within each industry. The index serves as a benchmark for investors, who are committed to ethical investing and review companies' ESG performance as part of their analyses.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.   

