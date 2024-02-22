Valmet has published the Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for 2023

News provided by

Valmet Oyj

22 Feb, 2024, 04:20 ET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has today, on February 22, 2024, published its Annual Report for 2023 on the company's website at www.valmet.com/annualreport2023. The Annual Report consists of three separate parts: the Annual Review, the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors and the GRI Supplement.

The Annual Review covers Valmet's operations, strategy, market environment and sustainability in 2023. The Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors report includes Valmet's Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2023. The GRI Supplement defines Valmet's sustainability reporting scope and principles, and alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) in 2023.

Valmet has today published its Financial Statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The ESEF report is available on the same website and attached to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Valmet's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

Valmet has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2023. These have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and are available at www.valmet.com/governance.

The Annual Review, the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors, the GRI Supplement, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are attached to this stock exchange release.

Further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Valmet to add biomass co-firing to a coal-fired circulating fluidized bed boiler for PT. Cikarang Listrindo in Indonesia

Valmet will supply a partial bioconversion for PT. Cikarang Listrindo Tbk's coal-fired circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler in Babelan, Indonesia....

Inside information: Thomas Hinnerskov appointed President and CEO of Valmet

Valmet's Board of Directors has appointed Thomas Hinnerskov President and CEO of Valmet and he will start in the position during the second half of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.